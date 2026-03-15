Notes From The Ruins

Notes From The Ruins

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Bless America's avatar
Bless America
3d

Great post. We know still so little about collective minds, of whichever sort. But this example, of switching from Hamas love and fraudulent Palestinian solidarity to Iran regime's support shows a common denominator: evil is chosen, and therefore, defended. Perversion of thought and logic and moral inversion are real. Once an enemy is demonized, as the Jews have been for millennia and now the US is, all alliances are seen as legitimate to destroy such enemy. Orwellian " evil is good and good is evil" is possible. Look at history. Humans remain the most dangerous of all species, precisely, for being unpredictable, which beasts are not.

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Noah Otte's avatar
Noah Otte
3d

I’ve got some recommended reading for all you Ayatollah simps on the left:

* Revolutionary Iran: A History of the Islamic Republic by Michael Axworthy

* Khomeinism: Essays on the Islamic Republic by Ervand Abrahamian

* Iran’s Deadly Ambition: The Islamic Republic’s Quest to Global Power by Ilan Berman

* Stop Letting Them Divide Us: A Short, No-Nonsense Guide to Seeing Through the Noise and Reconnecting With What Matters Most by Dustyn Carroll

* The Parasitic Mind: How Bad Ideas are Killing Common Sense by Gad Saad

* Amusing Ourselves to Death: Public Discourse in the Age of Show Business by Neil Postman

* Shame: How America’s Past Sins Have Polarized Our Country by Shelby Steele

* Trust Me, I’m Lying: Confessions of a Media Manipulator by Ryan Holiday

* Propaganda: The Public Mind in the Making by Edward L. Bernays

* State of Deception: The Power of Nazi Propaganda by Susan Bachrach

* Selling Hitler: Propaganda and the Nazi Brand by Nicholas O’Shaughnessy

* Hamas: The Quest for Power by Beverly Milton-Edwards

* Goebbels: A Biography by Peter Longerich

* Julius Streicher: The Nazi Editor of Notorious Anti-Semitic Newspaper Der Sturmer by Randall Bytwerk

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