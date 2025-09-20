Notes From The Ruins

Notes From The Ruins

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
L.A.D.'s avatar
L.A.D.
3dEdited

Great article. Believing in free speech means you protect the right of those you disagree with to have the space to say what they want. It is simple.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Noah Otte's avatar
Noah Otte
3d

Lucy, this essay deserves the Pulitzer Prize! I mean that! This is the article we all need at this moment in history! Free speech is under attack across the western world. Charlie Kirk's brutal assassination by an Antifa member is the most violent rebuke yet to the principle of freedom of speech in this country. If you only believe in free speech for views you agree with, you don't believe in free speech at all. You are as Lucy so eloquently said, a fascist. No better than Adolf Hitler, Benito Mussolini, Gerardo Machado, Francisco Franco, Engelbert Dollfuss, or Antonio de Oliveira Salazar. Free speech must be everyone even those whom you despise or disagree vehemently with. This is because if you can take their free speech rights away from them there's no reason, they couldn't do the same to you when they get the upper hand. An example of this concept is what's going on right now. The left cheered Charlie Kirk's death and publicly celebrated it, only for the right to come after them and get them fired from their jobs. The right like the left, also seeks to weaponize cancel culture to take down political opponents. The FCC pressured ABC into firing Jimmy Kimmel and pulling his show from the air. Did Kimmel deserve to be fired? Absolutely! He told a blatant lie about Charlie Kirk's assassin live on air. But ABC should've been the one to do it NOT the government. Also, Attorney General Pam Bondi has vowed to prosecute anyone who celebrates Charlie Kirk's death online claiming its hate speech not free speech and Representative Clay Higgins of Louisiana recently introduced legislation to get anyone's accounts taken down who celebrated Mr. Kirk's death online. So now the right is showing their no better. Both sides are only for free speech when it's for THEM.

As to Charlie Kirk, he wasn't hateful quite the opposite, he loved everybody. He was not racist, sexist, antisemitic, homophobic, or transphobic. He welcomed even the nastiest and most hateful voices on the left in to debate. Free speech is being weaponized these days. It's not being wielded responsibly. It shouldn't be used as cudgel to hit the other side over the head with and must be extended to absolutely EVERYBODY. I'm not a fan of the Ku Klux Klan, Televangelists, Flat Earthers, The American Communist Party, 9/11 Truthers, Quanon, or Code Pink. But I would never call for any of them to arrested for their speech or to be denied permits to march or hold public rallies. Das Kapital, Mein Kampf and the Anarchist Cookbook have content I find HIGHLY objectionable, but I would never call for them to be banned or pulled from my local library. The films The Birth of a Nation, The Eternal Jew and No Other Land contain content that I find disgusting and are in direct opposition to my core values as an individual. This doesn't mean I'd call for them to be pulled from circulation. Furthermore, who is pure enough and wise enough to be the censor and determine which speech is okay and which is not? No one, these are the reasons we MUST have freedom of speech! Every western country needs to adopt their own first amendment. Here are some great reads I'd recommend to everyone that remind us of why free speech is an essential right we can't live without in a democratic society:

* Campus Free Speech: A Pocket Guide by Cass R. Sunstein

* War On Words: 10 Arguments Against Free Speech and Why They All Fail by Greg Lukianoff and Nadine Strossen

* The Free Speech Movement: Reflections on Berkeley in the 1960s by Robert Cohen and Reginald E. Zelnik

* Free Speech and Liberal Education: A Plea for Intellectual Diversity and Tolerance by Donald Alexander Downs

* Hate: Why We Should Resist It with Free Speech, Not Censorship by Nadine Strossen

* Speechless: Controlling Words, Controlling Minds by Michael Knowles

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Lucy and others
34 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lucy Tabrizi
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture