AI generated image for illustrative purposes.

I live a double life. Online I write about the unravelling of civilisation and the decline of what we once called the West. Offline it is school pick-ups and playground small talk, where the decline is never mentioned. We talk about our children’s futures as if they will inherit the stability we once knew. Yet at the pace we are going, they will not. I see the same cracks forming that have brought down empires before.

Every so often, an event tears through the surface and collapses the distance between those two lives. The shooting of Charlie Kirk feels like one of those moments; a point where an invisible line was crossed.

Since his assassination I have had more to say than I can keep straight. But the week conspired against me. My partner was away and my three-month-old flatly refused to be put down. I write not just to share my thoughts but to sort them out, and lately that has meant hammering half-formed ideas into Substack Notes with one hand. Is this what people once used Twitter for?

It feels, in a way, like another October 7th, not in scale but in the sense of a before and after. What was hazy one day comes into sharp focus the next. The shockwave of reaction laid bare how fractured and fevered our culture has become.

The internet has talked of little else. And if we want to talk about spreading hatred, we should start with social media. It is poison and stretching us to breaking point. If Russian and Chinese bots set out to implode America through algorithms, it looks very much like they are succeeding. And where America goes, the rest of the West follows.

Left and right-wing pages read like parallel universes, rival realities with no shared language. Each echo chamber is a pyramid of beliefs: shift one block and the whole thing threatens to collapse. That fragility makes every concession feel existential.

Rather than adding to the noise, or “fanning the flames” (as I’ve heard a dozen times from both sides), I want to step back to the bones of free speech: why it matters, why it underpins every freedom we have, and why we are failing to shoulder the responsibility that comes with it.

Whatever you think of his politics, Charlie Kirk built a career on modelling what was once ordinary: civil discourse across divides. There was a time when Republican and Democratic leaders could tear into each other on stage, then share a drink afterward. A time when your uncle might vote differently but still show up at Christmas dinner. That kind of tolerant pluralism was Kirk’s brand, even if you think all he did was spread hate.

He spoke to anyone — students, critics, hecklers. He stood for the core of liberal democracy: that we advance through words, not violence. Yet he was shot while answering questions in front of three thousand people, his own family among them. His murder is more than the loss of one man. It marks a descent into a culture where bullets replace arguments.

Sam Harris once warned, “All we have is conversation and violence. When words fail, people show up with guns. So we have to create the conditions where conversations work. And now we are living in an environment where words have become almost totally ineffectual.” At the time it sounded like theory. Now it feels like prophecy.

The idea that speech itself causes harm, that words are automatically to blame for violence, is a recent add-on to the Western idea of free expression. Any opinion can be linked to violence if you trace the chain far enough, but outside of direct incitement that is simply the human condition. Responsibility lies further down the chain: with the listener, the actor, and the one who pulls the trigger. Free speech does not erase consequences; it protects your right to think for yourself.

The United States is unique in enshrining free speech in law. Much of the Western world borrowed the principle but not the constitutional guarantee. Beyond the West, dissent has more often been met with prison, exile, or death. What we take for granted grew out of a rare convergence of Judeo-Christian ethics, classical philosophy, and Enlightenment thought.

Free speech was built on a hard truth: it is only real when it protects words you hate. Defending your own views costs nothing. Defending the views you find abhorrent is the price of liberty. If you only protect the speech of those you agree with, you don’t believe in free speech at all. You believe in control. You believe in fascism — fascism as it actually existed in history, not the meme version that now just means “someone whose ideas offend me.”

Free speech has always mattered most to the powerless. We have grown so accustomed to it that we now confuse it for the default rather than a fragile blip in history. Instead of preserving it, we weaponise it to persecute political opponents. Each side becomes more extreme and converges back to the human default of silencing, witch hunts, and violence.

Every attack on free speech feels like another crack in a glass pane. A pane that can only take so many strikes before it shatters. In Britain, around 33 people are arrested every day for words online. In Germany, homes have been raided over Facebook posts. In Canada, comedians have been dragged before tribunals for jokes. That trend is spreading across the West, and should concern every one of us.

You can see this erosion most clearly on campus, supposedly the guardians of open debate. Universities may be private institutions, but they are propped up by billions in government funding, which makes their speech codes a public concern. By 2015 nearly 60% of faculty identified as left-wing, conservatives just 12%. In the Ivy League, 96% of political donations in 2022 went to Democrats. A Harvard faculty survey that same year found over 80% left-leaning, with barely 1% on the right.

Entire departments now operate without a single conservative professor, ruled by groupthink and cancel culture. Billions of dollars from Qatar may play a role, but that’s another post.

In other words, Charlie was stepping onto stages where the ideological balance was stacked heavily against him, and he kept showing up anyway. That’s why he became the poster boy for civil discourse. He embodied the principle that when words stop, violence follows.

Support for political violence has never been higher: over a third of university students now say violence is acceptable to stop ideas on campus. And it isn’t some desperate reaction to structural racism or a society growing more dangerous. America is less racist and less violent overall than it was thirty years ago. But our memories are short.

Today, disagreement is branded “hate,” and the stage that once held arguments is being replaced by the barrel of a gun. If we normalise killing people for their views, what happens when power shifts and it is your views that are deemed intolerable?

We are watching cancellations and firings unfold almost daily, some of them over people openly celebrating murder. It’s disingenuous for Kirk’s critics to ignore the precedent they helped create. For years the left insisted that silencing, shaming, and destroying reputations was justice.

Once you decide offensive words justify erasure, you hand your opponents the same tool. The standard you set today will be used against you tomorrow. Free speech doesn’t belong to any side. I get just as weary when the right cheers censorship as when the left calls for cancellation. The precedent is the same, and it poisons the system for everyone.

I get weary of state suppression of speech in particular, whether it is a president leaning on a network to silence critics or any administration using its power to intimidate opponents. That precedent is what makes it dangerous. Free speech survives only when defended as a system in its own right, not when treated as a partisan weapon.

Naval Ravikant put it well: “The test of any good system is, you build a system, then hand it over to your enemies to run for the next decade. That’s how you know if it’s a good system.”

The hypocrisy of the left in the wake of Kirk’s death has been staggering. If the right is the threat they say it is, why lay the groundwork that people deserve a bullet for their speech? Do they not realise that right-wing shootings are statistically higher, and conservatives own far more firearms?

First came the celebrations almost as quickly as the bullet left the gun, then denial that the shooter was one of their own. Many, Jimmy Kimmel among them, insisted he was a MAGA Republican. The line was absurd: he wasn’t one of us, but we’ll cheer him on as if he were. In reality, he had ties to Antifa, lived with a transgender roommate, and a family who said he was radicalised by left-wing ideas.

Even if not, it is harder to deny the number of left-wing activists openly celebrating Kirk’s death. Social media flooded with celebratory posts because he was a bigot, a racist, a homophobe. I have yet to see anyone justifying his murder who was not also part of the pro-Palestine crowd. As Charlie Kirk would have said: prove me wrong.

And then there were the supposedly “measured” voices: “Well, he didn’t deserve to die, but he was hateful.” As if that disclaimer gave moral cover. In practice they are repeating lies that incite hatred, the very lies they accused him of spreading. The message becomes: “I don’t think you should be killed for what you said, just cancelled, silenced, and ruined.”

The air is thick with conspiracies echoing tropes as old as history. I’m not going to waste words on the usual theories that find a way to blame Israel for everything from hurricanes to assassinations. Free speech is a right, but squandering it on lies that fuel hatred is not a responsible use of it.

These same activists fetishise Gazans while ignoring the racism and homophobia entrenched in Palestinian society. Only 5% of Palestinians believe being gay is acceptable. Gaza has a neighbourhood called Al-Abeed, meaning “slave quarters,” where some 11,000 Afro-Palestinians live, routinely referred to by the slur “abeed”.

So much for fighting bigotry, or the idea that homophobes and racists deserve to die. I am not the one saying people should die for their beliefs — activists on the hard left are.

In the very same week activists were calling Israel’s precise strikes on Hamas leaders in Qatar “war crimes,” even though those men were openly racist, homophobic, and actively coordinating a war, the same voices were celebrating the assassination of an American for his words. A clearer picture of moral inversion is hard to imagine.

I often disagreed with Charlie Kirk — on universal healthcare, privatising education, and how easily his views seemed to bend with Trump’s moods. But I haven’t seen a smear against him in death that wasn’t stripped of context.

Take the claim he said he “wouldn’t want a Black pilot.” The quote is clipped, omitting the very next sentence: “That’s not who I am. That’s not what I believe.” Or the charge that he “lacked empathy” — in reality, he argued for sympathy, noting that no one can truly feel another’s pain, a philosophical point rather than cruelty. Even on the Second Amendment, where he was often caricatured, his view was clear: its purpose was to safeguard citizens against tyranny. He admitted liberty carries costs but argued they are worth it, just as society accepts the risks of driving.

The same goes for countless other soundbites, clipped to inflame and set loose on social media.

Free speech is not a luxury. It is not a given. It is the last safeguard before barbarism, and it demands responsibility. Stop committing the very sin you accused Charlie of: spreading half-truths that turn words into weapons. Think before you share. Verify before you amplify. The distortions that poisoned this climate made his murder possible. Keep feeding them, and worse will follow.