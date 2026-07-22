Notes From The Ruins

Notes From The Ruins

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Mike Casey's avatar
Mike Casey
Jul 22

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When we think of classic 20th-century propaganda, we usually imagine a project of 'forced belief'. It was top-down, ideologically rigid, and aimed at coercing people into accepting explicit falsehoods.

What’s happening today is quite different. Modern propaganda, especially in our hyper-saturated digital space, isn't really about convincing you that a specific lie is true. It works through a few subtler mechanisms:

Epistemic exhaustion: Instead of pushing one narrative, the goal is often to flood the zone with so many contradictory stories that people simply give up trying to figure out what's real. The unspoken takeaway becomes: "Everyone lies, everything is corrupt, so why bother?" That cynicism is hugely useful to power because it turns active citizens into passive onlookers.

Disguised delivery: Modern propaganda rarely arrives looking like an official broadcast. It comes wrapped in subcultural memes, personal identity, and peer-to-peer chat. Because it reflects our own tribal anxieties back at us, we don't spot it as political manipulation—we just see it as organic social discourse.

Hyper-expression over silence: Old-school regimes demanded quiet compliance. Modern systems actually thrive on our constant outrage and hyper-engagement online. It feels like political action, but it mostly just burns off collective energy in symbolic culture wars.

We fail to recognise propaganda today because we're still looking for the 20th-century version—the dictator at the microphone. In reality, it’s far more decentralised, feeding off our cognitive fatigue and the way social platforms format our attention.

Resisting it isn't just a matter of fact-checking or consuming more news. It requires a genuine reset in how we engage: slowing down, practicing a bit of mental hygiene, and rebuilding actual political agency outside the digital noise.

Really glad you’re writing on this. Looking forward to seeing where you take it next.

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Daniel Saunders's avatar
Daniel Saunders
Jul 22

Indeed. Also, "Fahrenheit 451", which everyone misremembers as a book about censorship, whereas it's actually about people allowing an illiterate regime to be established by being too absorbed in screens to actually read books.

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