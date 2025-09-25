Notes From The Ruins

Notes From The Ruins

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Farnaz's avatar
Farnaz
2d

This part: ”The feminists who rage against “toxic masculinity” chant for regimes that stone women and kill rape victims for “honour.” The activists who demand safe spaces and trigger warnings hail jihadist terror as “resistance.” They turn a blind eye to real genocides while screaming about imaginary ones. They shout the loudest about unity while perfecting the art of division.” So so true!!!👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Marcia Goldstein's avatar
Marcia Goldstein
2d

Another brilliant analysis. I was drawn to leftist politics in the late 60's - 70's. It did occur to me that many of those involved seemed to be acting out of personal/neurotic motives (including myself). The fact that it was embraced by the elites, signaled a decisive and dangerous turning point for American society. This schism has only become greater as we see today. It will take someone from the Left to recognize the inherent sickness on their side for us to heal.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
91 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lucy Tabrizi
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture