Notes From The Ruins

Notes From The Ruins

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael McQuate's avatar
Michael McQuate
5d

Really great!! I’m going to send this to someone who has made “Free Palestine!!” their most uttered phrase recently.

I say, free Palestine from Hamas!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Brendon Chase's avatar
Brendon Chase
5d

Incredible writing, Lucy. Thank you. I am an ex-animal rights activist and a wobbling atheist and if I were as articulate as you your piece could have been me writing. I still believe in the concept of animal rights but I’m not the militant I was 35-40 years ago, but I now recognise the feeling of belonging and righteousness I gained from my activism, even though I wouldn’t have back then. You are my favourite writer on Substack. Thank you 🙏.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Lucy
44 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lucy Tabrizi
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture