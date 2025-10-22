AI generated image for illustrative purposes.

So a “ceasefire” was never the goal. Imagine my shock. We tried to tell you the movement to “Free Palestine” was about Israel’s destruction. Arafat said it himself, smiling for Western cameras in Oslo, then assuring Arab audiences that peace was only a pit stop on the road to “all of Palestine.” (As if it had ever been theirs.) Hamas spelled it out in its 1988 charter, sanctifying the murder of Jews as divine duty. Iran repeats it every Quds Day as millions chant “Death to Israel.” They never hid it. The West just couldn’t hear over its own guilt.

One irony few seem willing to acknowledge is that Gaza is now under partial Israeli military control. It wasn’t before October 7. For years, activists demanded Israel “end the occupation,” even though Gaza hasn’t been occupied since 2005. After launching a genocidal campaign against Israel, Hamas has ensured that it is. Like every so-called “occupation” in Israel’s history, this one is a response to violence, not the cause of it. The reality is inverted: the war happened because Gaza wasn’t occupied, not the other way around.

A ceasefire was only ever demanded of Israel. Peace was never asked of those who started the war. They were cast as the “occupied,” the “resisting,” the eternal victims whose violence was rebranded as self-expression. Hamas representatives have made plain that they will keep security control in Gaza and have refused to commit to disarming.

If you need proof, look at the footage from Gaza since the ceasefire began, and the deafening silence that followed. Crowds in Gaza celebrated what they called a military victory, apparently the first in history for a “genocided” people. They chant “Khaybar, Khaybar, Ya Yehud,” invoking a seventh-century massacre of Jews and calling for a sequel. These aren’t just Hamas fighters but civilians waving flags, filming on new iPhones, the same people who looted Israeli homes and paraded hostages through the streets on October 7.

Another reality their Western counterparts refuse to face is that many anti-Hamas Gazans — fighters, activists, and civilians — now live in fear as Hamas hunts them down for public execution without trial. Even more grotesquely, some of these same “pro-Palestinian” activists in the West defend the killings, calling them just punishment for supposed “collaboration” with Israel. The same activists who chant about human rights seem strangely comfortable with summary executions.

It tracks. Jews and “Zionists” are being blacklisted and hounded across the West, so why would Palestinians who dared to reject Hamas, some just trying to survive in the middle of a war, be treated any differently? To these activists, even the faintest hint of collaboration with the world’s favourite enemy is enough to strip a person of their Palestinian status. Their solidarity was never about protecting Palestinians. It was about protecting Hamas.

In the week since the ceasefire, protesters have flooded the streets again, vowing to march until Israel is dismantled and Palestine is “free.” Free, apparently, to become another Iran-style theocracy. At Columbia, the student encampments still sprawl across the lawns, revolutionary cosplay that somehow outlived the war itself. In the UK, as the first prisoner releases began, demonstrators were back out, some even calling for military action against Israel. Nothing says “peace movement” quite like calling for war. In Spain, tens of thousands rioted under Palestinian flags, enraged by peace. And here in Australia, where delusion runs so deep it wouldn’t recognise peace if it flew in carrying a dove and an olive branch, thirty thousand people gathered to oppose the ceasefire altogether.

So the masks are off. The protesters who tossed their “Ceasefire Now” signs the moment they got one were never pro-peace. They were pro-war. If you thought they wanted coexistence, a two-state solution, or even Israel’s right to exist, you’ve been taken for a ride.

As part of the ceasefire, twenty Israeli hostages finally came home. Families danced in Tel Aviv, holding faces they thought they’d never see again. The deal, brokered by Donald Trump, must have burned the moralists who swore he was Hitler in a red tie. Liking the man is optional, but admitting he helped stop a war is unavoidable.

Reality’s gone so absurd I keep double-taking to make sure it’s not satire.

With no more war to protest, the Palestinian movement found itself in a moral vacuum. When they’re not standing around like John Travolta in Pulp Fiction, wondering what to do next, they’ve pivoted to claiming the two thousand prisoners freed in exchange were innocent hostages — freedom fighters and children jailed by an “occupying power.”

In reality, most were convicted murderers. A quick search shows a pattern: Taleb M’hamara murdered a husband, wife, and their nine-year-old son in 2015; Yasser Ebrahim Muhammad Khatab helped butcher two Israeli reservists in the 2000 Ramallah lynching; Hussein Sharif Jauadra was sixteen when he boarded a bus and stabbed nineteen-year-old Eden Atias to death.

Perhaps the most striking case was Nahid Faraj Jadoa Al-Aqra, a double amputee hailed as a victim of Israeli brutality, with one detail omitted. He was a Hamas operative and would-be suicide bomber who killed three people, blew off his own legs in a failed attack, and was kept alive by Israeli doctors.

These are not prisoners of war but murderers welcomed home as heroes. They spent captivity in cells with food and medical care. Remember Yahya Sinwar, who received life-saving brain surgery while in Israeli custody before being released in a previous exchange, only to mastermind the October 7 massacre. That is not the same as Israeli hostages chained in tunnels, starved, beaten, and in many cases murdered.

When they’re not fawning over the killers of Jews as misunderstood victims, they’re grasping at every scrap of tragedy as proof Israel is still committing “genocide.” At this point, anything sad on the internet qualifies. Greta Thunberg, our favourite performative climate activist, even reposted claims that Saleh Al-Jafarawi, better known online as “Mr FAFO,” was killed by Israel.

You might know Mr FAFO, Gaza’s most prolific survivor. He’s spent two years dying, resurrecting, and changing professions like it’s community theatre: journalist on Monday, doctor on Tuesday, grieving father by the weekend. He even ran fake fundraisers, pocketed the cash, and kept filming. Credible local reports suggest Hamas killed him to seize the money he raised.

Someone should probably tell Greta, so she can quietly delete the post, just as she deleted that image of Israeli hostage Evyatar David, which she used to illustrate “Palestinian prisoners,” captioned “Humanity cannot be selective.” Then she can go back to being very selective indeed about which Palestinians count and which causes matter more than climate change.

If the “genocide” storyline fizzles, they move to act two: “We cannot forget what we witnessed. We will not rest until The Hague indicts Israeli leaders.” Spoiler alert: indictments are not the finish line. For many, this is just stagecraft for Israel’s disappearance.

Some factions no longer bother with peace slogans. They say it plainly now: “Israel must cease to exist.” You almost have to admire the efficiency.

For those still living in a reality where Israel isn’t behind every bad thing that happens on earth, its goals seem to have been consistent from the start. Aside from the unhelpful noise from far-right ministers like Gvir and Smotrich, whom many Israelis wish would disappear from microphones entirely, Israel’s aims remain simple: bring its people home, disarm Hamas, and ensure it never rules again.

I thought the spell might break back in February 2025, during the first hostage handover, when Hamas returned the bodies of Kfir and Ariel Bibas in tiny coffins after strangling them to death, paraded before a cheering crowd. That should have shattered the illusion. If only the world had pressured Hamas to release the rest and stand down, this could have ended differently. Instead, they doubled down on condemning Israel, their go-to strategy since forever.

The double standard is impossible to miss. When girls were kidnapped by Boko Haram, the world rallied. “Bring back our girls.” When Jews were kidnapped, raped, and paraded through the streets, the same chorus went silent. Feminists, humanitarians, even “anti-fascists” who claim to fight tyranny turned away. They could not bear to face Jewish suffering.

As Orwell wrote, “antisemitism makes us believe things that couldn’t possibly be true.” It’s the only way to explain how the same people can believe Gazans are starving and genocided while watching crowds who look anything but — well-fed, handing out sweets, even choreographed girls dancing for the cameras. Guys, aren’t you meant to be a famine-stricken population on the brink of annihilation? “Surviving the Gazan Holocaust” has even become a selfie trend, complete with eyeliner and gold watches. It’s Holocaust envy, a grotesque parody of real suffering and a mockery of every victim of actual genocide.

This isn’t desperation; it’s ideology. What we’re seeing is a society that glorifies the humiliation of Jews as moral victory. Yet in the West, progressives translate that hatred into “resistance,” excusing genocidal chants as cultural expression or the rage of the oppressed. They insist it’s about land, ignoring that this pattern long predates Israel itself.

This is a society steeped in radicalisation, and almost no Western activist or politician has offered a plan to confront the mindset that guarantees the next war. They just expect Israel to live with it. In doing so, they feed the Palestinian creed that Israel must be destroyed.

It’s a moral inversion: the more openly someone calls for murder, the more insistently they are cast as innocent. And when the next October 7 comes, the “ceasefire now” crowd will reach for their placards again, having learned nothing from the twenty ceasefires before it.

There is a ceasefire, though it hangs by a thread. Hamas has already violated the deal, failing to return the remains of several deceased hostages on schedule and even handing over the wrong bodies. It remains armed, ruling Gaza through fear and threats of execution. Even key Arab states can see what the West refuses to: Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Bahrain have all warned they will withdraw from Gaza’s reconstruction if Hamas refuses to disarm.

Yet any report of these realities is met with accusations that the outlet is “controlled by AIPAC,” that journalists are “doing Hasbara,” or “pocketing $7,000.” Propaganda has done its job well. Hamas can get away with anything, and Israel will always be blamed in the court of public opinion.