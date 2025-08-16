AI generated image for illustrative purposes.

Nothing reveals Western prejudice more than the “soft bigotry of low expectations”: excusing cruelty by pretending some people simply can’t do better. It is prejudice disguised as compassion, lowering the moral bar for those labelled “oppressed” or “disadvantaged” in a way that appears virtuous but is rooted in condescension.

It is even worse when we project our own values onto other cultures, assuming they want what we want: peace, prosperity, a safe future for their children. We assume fanaticism must always be the product of poverty or oppression. This failure to grasp reality means we mistake deliberate choices for unfortunate circumstances. And so we coddle, not out of respect, but out of ignorance.

Compassion drives us to help those who genuinely cannot help themselves, such as the sick, the elderly, the truly disadvantaged. Cut loose from reason, it infantilises capable adults and quietly robs them of dignity.

We see this dynamic play out in the way most Western progressive activists talk about the Israeli–Palestinian conflict. One side is cast as eternally oppressed and the other as eternally guilty. The result is a lopsided moral universe where one side is endlessly condemned and the other endlessly excused.

But here is what almost no one wants to admit.