Comfort is a wonderful achievement. It is also a dangerous illusion.

Last week there was a march against the “far right” in the United Kingdom, followed shortly after by a “No Kings” rally in the United States. The British, who quite literally have a King, turned out in solidarity with Americans protesting a democratically elected president — who is not a King. It was an impressive display of international coordination, if not of basic irony.

We in comfortable democracies have developed a curious talent for worrying about imaginary dangers while missing the real ones standing in plain sight.

What else are you meant to conclude when LGBTQ activists in full drag are marching in the same protest as men waving the flag of the Islamic Republic, a regime that believes gay people should be hanged from cranes?

Not to be outdone, an even larger antizionist bloc arrives flying Palestinian flags behind banners of “anti-racism.” The fact that Gaza has a neighbourhood for Afro-Palestinians called Al-Abeed, which literally translates to “slave,” appears not to trouble anyone in the slightest.

Then there are the comparisons to ICE as the Gestapo, delivered by people holding “Don’t Bomb Iran” signs. Yes, by all means, leave alone the regime that shoots protesters in the streets and executes teenagers after sham trials. Apparently dictatorships become tolerable so long as they oppose democratically elected ones. Am I following correctly?

I could spend the rest of this article listing these inversions and contradictions, each one somehow more ridiculous than the last, but I trust you get the idea.

The problem is not protest. In a functioning democracy it may even be about something sensible. Trouble begins when protest loses contact with reality, and we have not only reached that point but sailed straight past it and are now living in what increasingly feels like a Monty Python sketch.

We have lived in comfort for so long that we have begun to forget what real danger looks like.

It is not especially funny but dangerous, because sooner or later this comedy of errors collides with reality. Ideologies that appear harmless on placards can look very different when they meet the people who actually believe them.

So let’s step back for a moment.

For most of human history, if you belonged to the wrong tribe, the wrong faith, or simply arrived in the wrong place at the wrong time, you could be driven out, robbed, or killed. Safety depended on belonging, and protection depended on loyalty. Life itself was a precarious balancing act where the likely outcomes included smallpox, famine, childbirth, or the local warlord’s army — most of them fatal.

For several decades in the late twentieth and early twenty-first century, something remarkable happened in much of the Western world. Racism and discrimination, once defining struggles of public life, were pushed largely to the margins of society. Not eliminated, but socially exiled. This was the product of hard-won moral progress, rooted in Judeo-Christian ideas about human dignity, Enlightenment principles of equal rights, and the post-war resolve to build societies where persecution would no longer be tolerated. That was an extraordinary achievement.

It also created something rarer in human history: long stretches of stability and safety. From that stability came comfort, freeing us from the constant grind of survival.

Today, most of us in developed nations live with comforts previous generations could scarcely imagine: hot showers, antibiotics, anaesthetic, refrigeration, protection by professional militaries, and a small glowing rectangle in our pocket that can summon food, entertainment, and arguments with strangers on demand. We complain when the Wi-Fi buffers. We consider it a personal hardship if the supermarket runs out of oat milk.

And I am no exception. I am already experiencing low-grade anxiety about a camping trip next week without power. I am just not calling for the destruction of the civilisation that usually keeps the lights on.

Even poverty in Western countries, while still difficult and made harder by rising costs, often bears little resemblance to poverty in the past or in much poorer parts of the world. Many of the least well off today still have access to services and protections most people in history never had. This is not to dismiss those pressures, but to recognise how unusual our current stability really is.

Comfort removed many of the defining struggles of earlier generations, but it also created a kind of moral restlessness, especially among the most educated and privileged. When no obvious moral battles remained, we began to manufacture them. Democratically elected presidents became dictators, and the far right became anyone who raised an eyebrow at illegal immigration.

And before long, racism, antisemitism, and bigotry began to creep back, this time carefully disguised as opposition to them.

What we should have taught the next generation is that this progress is not normal. It is the historical exception. Instead, we trained ourselves to measure our society not against history, or against the world as it actually exists, but against an imagined future in which all suffering has been eliminated, a destination that has yet to appear anywhere on Earth.

Part of the problem is that societies have remarkably short collective memories. Many of today’s young people have grown up in conditions of relative safety and abundance, with little direct memory of the instability, disruption, and uncertainty that shaped earlier generations. What was once lived experience has faded into distant memory. When hardship disappears from daily life, the institutions that protect us can begin to look less like safeguards and more like constraints.

Prosperity, when it lasts long enough, carries a hidden cost. We lose the thread to the past and begin to mistake the exception for the rule. The dangers faced by earlier generations start to look like ancient history, and the instinct to recognise danger dulls. In very secure societies, outrage shifts from genuine threats to theatrical ones. Politics becomes less about survival and more about performance.

As Ayaan Hirsi Ali once put it, “You grew up in freedom, and you can spit on freedom, because you don’t know what it is not to have freedom.” That is the paradox of stability: the more secure a society becomes, the easier it is to forget how rare that security really is.

Human beings are not wired to expect catastrophe. We are wired to expect continuity. Psychologists call this the normalcy bias, the comforting belief that tomorrow will look roughly like yesterday, even when warning signs are blinking furiously in the background. It is why people stay in their homes during hurricanes and why governments dismiss threats until it is too late.

It is an ideology that thrives in conditions of relative safety. People who spend their lives worrying about food, security, or survival rarely dream of dismantling the institutions that protect them. Hardship tends to produce caution. Comfort, by contrast, can produce the luxury of destructive ideas.

Many people in the West are not unaware of how fortunate we are. They see the prosperity around them clearly enough. What they often question is the fairness of the system that produced it. They believe the rules are rigged and that advancement is reserved for a privileged few. In that climate, resentment can take hold, and dismantling the system can begin to look easier than trusting it.

Rather than asking what formula produced this stability, and how those conditions might be extended to nations still trapped in poverty, corruption, or sectarian violence, we gradually came to treat our own success as something suspect, rather than something rare and worth preserving.

If our stability was built on historical injustice, the reasoning goes, then fairness demands that we strip away that comfort, even if the result leaves our own societies poorer and weaker. In this moral arithmetic, self-inflicted decline starts to resemble virtue.

History shows what can happen when prosperous societies lose confidence in themselves.

Take Europe in the 1930s.

The danger was on full display. Extremist movements marched in the streets, published manifestos, and openly threatened democratic institutions. Many people assumed it was all bluster. Political theatre. A fringe phenomenon that would burn itself out once confronted with reality.

The majority of Jews in Europe did not flee. They believed the system would hold — that such things could not happen in a modern, civilised society.

They were wrong.

Or consider the final decades of the Roman Republic.

Rome was wealthy, powerful, and secure. Its citizens enjoyed stability earlier generations could scarcely imagine. The republic appeared permanent.

Over time, politics began to shift from governance to spectacle. Emperors staged elaborate games to secure loyalty and distract from mounting problems, while elites competed for attention rather than responsibility.

Meanwhile, the foundations of the republic were eroding. Borders came under pressure and institutions weakened as corruption and administrative decay took hold. By the time the danger became undeniable, the capacity to respond had already been diminished.

It’s worth remembering that the Roman Empire endured for centuries, and it still fell. The Western half alone lasted nearly five hundred years, and the civilisation it created persisted in the East for more than a thousand. The United States has existed for less than three centuries. The long stretch of peace and stability many Western societies enjoy today is barely eighty years old, and yet we behave as if this is the natural order of things.

As C.S. Lewis once warned, decline rarely arrives with a crash. It comes gradually — a gentle slope, soft underfoot, without sudden turnings, without milestones, without signposts.

Even societies under constant threat are not immune to complacency. In fact, long periods of relative stability can produce a peculiar kind of blindness, not because people feel safe, but because they become accustomed to managing danger so successfully that they begin to believe it has been permanently tamed.

Israel is one of the most security-conscious societies on earth. Its citizens serve in the military. Its intelligence services are among the most sophisticated in the world, capable of detecting threats most countries would never see. Yet on October 7, one of the worst security failures in modern history still occurred.

When danger is managed successfully for long enough, it begins to feel predictable. Technology appears reliable. Deterrence appears effective. Enemies even begin to seem rational. Worst-case scenarios begin to look like unlikely hypotheticals — the sort of thing analysts write reports about but never expect to see.

They too were wrong.

Modern societies do not simply grow comfortable. They grow busy chasing the wrong dangers. When daily life becomes stable, the human mind does not stop scanning for threats. It starts finding them in safer places. We begin to see mortal peril in political opponents and creeping tyranny in routine disagreements, while genuinely dangerous ideologies that declare themselves openly are dismissed as misunderstandings that can be solved with better messaging.

Slapstick is funny because the characters never see the banana peel. The audience sees it immediately. We watch them stride forward with total confidence, certain that nothing bad can happen to them.

In politics, the consequences are considerably less amusing.

Free societies are remarkably resilient. They have survived wars, depressions, revolutions, and internal conflict because they allow criticism, dissent, and course correction. They bend, they argue, and so far, they have endured.

But resilience is not the same thing as invincibility. Even successful nations can grow careless, and stable institutions can be taken for granted.

That is the real risk facing comfort democracies.

It is far less dramatic than an invasion. It’s the slow assumption that nothing truly serious can happen here, that history has retired, and that the rules of the past no longer apply.

History, unfortunately, has never shown much interest in retirement.

The lesson is not to panic or to expect catastrophe at every turn. It is simply to stay serious in a world that increasingly treats politics as theatre, to remember that stability is not guaranteed, and to recognise that the peace we inherited was built by people who expected danger, not by people who assumed it had disappeared.

In practical terms, that means paying attention to history, living with a measure of humility about the conditions we enjoy, resisting the temptation to treat every disagreement as an existential crisis, and saving our outrage for threats that actually deserve it. By all means criticise Trump and ICE, but do not lose all sense of perspective and end up amplifying far more dangerous regimes instead.

We would do well to remember that we are the exception, and exceptions, as history has repeatedly demonstrated, do not maintain themselves.

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