Notes From The Ruins

Notes From The Ruins

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Selby Keith Wost's avatar
Selby Keith Wost
2d

It blew my mind, when I was in college, to look around the library and see all the ingratitude and entitlement demonstrated by the average student. I was a little older than the other students, having first spent time in the Army and the fire service, but the attention seeking behavior, delusions of grandeur, and the complete disconnect from reality I had to witness on a daily basis were beyond slapstick...they were simply nauseating. But the worst part was watching this vile behavior not only condoned but encouraged by the faculty. As long as professors continue to make divisive and self-destructive literary theories the lens through which their servile students see the world, things are only going to get worse. We need to hold academia accountable for the toxic filth they have spread and all the harm they have caused.

Reply
Share
Daniel's avatar
Daniel
2d

Well written…well said…thank you!

Reply
Share
23 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lucy Tabrizi · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture