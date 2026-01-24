Notes From The Ruins

CarlW
7d

I have an anti-Zionist Jewish cousin. My guess is that his "progressive" politics is upstream from his anti-Zionism and he rejects Zionism so he won't lose favor with that group.

David Mandel
7d

Great essay. Thank you for this, and let us have the intestinal fortitude and moral conviction to continue being the "bad Jews" we're meant to be. The pressures you describe that turn us "bad Jews" into "good Jews", as you briefly discussed, are nothing new. In the academic literature on antisemitism, they often go by the term *normalization of the Jews*. I discuss it briefly in a new preprint, which also refers to the normalization of antisemitism (not to be confused with the normalization pressures on Jews to be something other than what they are). The pressures on Jews nowadays are causing what mental health experts call *traumatic invalidation*, and it is due not only to acts of antisemitism aimed at specific individuals, but *ambient antisemitism* aimed at the Jewish and even broader community. The pressures on Jews come not only from the acts of antisemitic perpetrators but also from the indifferent responses of bystanders. For those who may be interested, I discuss these phenomena and why contemporary antisemitism is not the result of "radicalization" or "a three-act play" here: https://osf.io/preprints/socarxiv/dw6nx_v1

