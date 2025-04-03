Notes From The Ruins

Notes From The Ruins

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Steve S's avatar
Steve S
Apr 4, 2025

It is a waste of time and energy getting into a braying contest with these jackasses. A reasonable person might dialogue and listen to you, but the fools who become enraged when you counter their nonsense are befuddled by the devil and cannot engage in reason. When a person sends me a video or images of injured or dead gazan children, I tell them to blame hamas. They are blaming the wrong entity and so I know they don’t really care about the gazans, they serve merely as a pretext for criticizing Israel. Try to show them videos and photos of dead Jewish children and they show no interest, they immediately deflect to say it doesn’t justify the “genocide” being perpetrated by Israel. Tell them there is no genocide and use reason to convince, but it falls on deaf ears. In my perverse way I enjoy their frustration that more Jews aren’t being killed. But when I come across a person who seems sincere, I explain why Israel responds to defend itself, and how all the death, suffering, and war is caused by hamas and by palestinians refusing to accept Israel as neighbors and allowing them to live in peace.

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Peter's avatar
Peter
Apr 4, 2025

If one studies the Late 1930's and 40's it can be seen that those who shouted others down were the nazis and fascists. It is no different today.

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