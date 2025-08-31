Subscriber Update: Thank you for supporting my work early on. This is your last chance to lock in a paid membership at $5/month for exclusive posts before the price goes up.

Only a spectacularly ahistorical generation could cast Jews as both the victims and the perpetrators of Nazism, and do it with self-righteous conviction.

Nazi symbols surface at pro-Palestine rallies often enough to be alarming. Swastikas and Hitler salutes echo the Nazis’ original hatred of Jews. Then comes the inversion: Stars of David defaced with swastikas, signs declaring “Zionists are Nazis,” and claims that Hitler’s victims are now his heirs.

Pointing out the roots that grew into the Palestinian movement is not the same as accusing everyone who supports Palestinian civilians of being a modern-day Nazi. Compassion for people in war zones is natural, essential even. The problem comes when compassion has no context, when empathy is hijacked into a legacy few realise they are carrying on.

In the West, after World War II, Hitler became our stand-in for the devil, the shorthand for absolute evil. Politicians are branded fascists, immigration crackdowns likened to Nazi round-ups, even a jeans ad accused of Nazi undertones. We see it everywhere, yet miss it in its purest form: Hitler salutes aimed at Jews; swastikas on schools, synagogues, and businesses; mobs attacking Jews in broad daylight, often in the name of a ‘free Palestine.’

The peak of absurdity is the claim that “Zionists are Nazis”. It is not an exposure of fascism but a continuation of it; a lie first forged by Nazis, repackaged by Soviets, and passed down ever since. In reality, Hitler despised Zionism because it gave Jews a path to self-determination, the exact opposite of his Final Solution.

To understand where this began, we have to start with the moment the Palestinian leadership sealed its alliance with Hitler.

Picture it: Berlin, 1941. Across from Adolf Hitler sits Haj Amin al-Husseini, the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem. By then he was the most powerful Arab politician in Mandatory Palestine, the architect of Palestinian nationalism. He promised Hitler he would deliver the Final Solution to the Middle East. Hitler told him that once his armies advanced, “Germany’s sole objective would be the destruction of the Jewish element in the Arab sphere.”