Notes From The Ruins

Notes From The Ruins

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vivienne Briscoe's avatar
Vivienne Briscoe
20h

Thank you Lucy. This is exactly what we need. I really appreciate the amount of time and effort it must have taken to compile the data and the links.. Thank you again Stay safe ❤️.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Lucy
Brad Gold's avatar
Brad Gold
20h

Lucy - you are amazing! I greatly appreciate your deft journalistic skill. Please keep exposing the organizations that tell us to pay no attention to those behind the curtain of antisemitism. We need you!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Lucy
19 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lucy Tabrizi
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture