I’ve seen this meme floating around for at least a year, and it always irks me. Its trick is to flood the screen with organisation names so that repetition feels like proof, impossible to refute in a comment thread. So let’s do it properly.

The claim is simple: if the majority of NGOs, institutions, movements, and states are against Israel, then they must be right.

History is full of examples where the majority was disastrously wrong: slavery, eugenics, segregation, even the belief that the sun revolved around the earth. The mob is not the measure of truth.

Now consider the numbers. Jews are just 0.2% of the world’s population, while Muslims make up about a quarter of humanity. For over a century, much of the Arab world has pumped out anti-Zionist and antisemitic propaganda, tilting public opinion even among those who don’t share those views.

States like Qatar command up to $1 trillion in assets through their sovereign wealth fund, the Qatar Investment Authority, which invests heavily in Western institutions funding Muslim Brotherhood propaganda. The Brotherhood itself drew heavily on Nazi ideas, a legacy I unpack in detail here.

But most important of all is this: the idea that courts and civil society could never turn against Jews shows a profound ignorance of history. Time and again empires and nations did exactly that, from medieval England and France to Spain, Portugal, imperial Russia, and Nazi Germany. Across centuries they turned on their Jewish populations, and almost every one of them collapsed soon after.

For two thousand years Jews have been accused of poisoning wells, spreading plague, murdering children. In the 1930s the legal system itself was weaponised against them. The Holocaust began in the courts.

That is the main reason Zionism exists in its modern form, and why Israel exists today. Because global opinion has so often turned against Jews. This is only the latest round in a pattern anyone can see by scratching the surface of antisemitism.

Now, line by line:

The ICJ – They did not declare genocide. They allowed a case to proceed, which is a very low bar. Joan Donoghue, who delivered the ruling, later had to clarify this publicly.

The UN – Not a neutral referee but a collection of member states, many of which vote in blocs like the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and the Non-Aligned Movement. These reliably team up to isolate Israel. In 2022 the General Assembly passed 15 resolutions against Israel, more than all other countries combined, including North Korea, Iran, and Syria. By 2024 Israel was condemned nearly three times as often as the rest of the world put together.

Oxfam – Staff have been caught spreading antisemitic rhetoric. At one point the charity even listed The Protocols of the Elders of Zion for sale on its website. More recently, fundraisers went door-to-door in a Jewish neighbourhood invoking Gaza’s death toll, something Oxfam later admitted looked like targeting. The apologies come after the fact, but the pattern points to a culture where antisemitic tropes keep slipping through.

UNICEF – Repeats Hamas’ casualty figures without verification, then quietly corrects later. It has also partnered with NGOs tied to Hamas and issued reports framing Israel as the aggressor while downplaying Hamas’ use of child soldiers. One of the world’s most trusted children’s agencies has too often acted as a megaphone for terror propaganda.

The ICC – The court’s leadership has met openly with Hamas officials, and has a long track record of stretching or misusing international law when it comes to the Jewish state, something I’ve explored in more detail here.

UNRWA – Infested with Hamas operatives. At least 10% of their staff are tied to terror groups. On October 7, several employees actively participated in the massacre.

B’Tselem – A fringe and extremely left-leaning NGO in Israel, representing only a sliver of Israeli opinion, yet treated abroad as if it speaks for the whole nation. Relying on B’Tselem to understand Israel is like treating the Westboro Baptist Church as the spokesperson for Christianity.

The WHO – Repeats Gaza Health Ministry numbers verbatim without acknowledging that the ministry is controlled by Hamas. By failing to disclose the source, the WHO effectively launders Hamas data into “international fact.”

Al Jazeera – Banned in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, Bahrain, the UAE, Iraq, and even the Palestinian Territories for serving as a propaganda arm of Qatar and Islamists. In the West, it exploits press freedom to pose as a progressive outlet, a tactic straight out of the Russian state media playbook. Even the Palestinian Authority has accused it of promoting Hamas, while Al Arabiya has exposed the gap between its polished English channel and its hard-line Arabic one.

Journalists – There is no free press in Gaza. Hamas dictates what gets filmed, what gets written, and who is allowed to work. The “local journalists” Western outlets rely on are often Hamas operatives or terrified civilians with no choice. Anything critical of Hamas means arrest or worse. So what the world reads is not reporting but Hamas press releases.

Palestinians – Hamas controls the flow of information in Gaza. It is not a free society. But Palestinians are not a monolith. In fact, more Palestinians have risked their lives protesting Hamas than people in many “free” countries who claim to speak for them. Figures like Ahmed Fouad Alkhatib and Moumen Al-Natour have been openly critical of Hamas, oftentimes even more so than of Israel.

The Red Cross – Once infamously described Nazi camps as “humane,” after being duped by façades like Theresienstadt, prioritising ‘neutrality’ over speaking out against Nazi atrocities. Today it presses Israel over humanitarian concerns while barely acknowledging Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

Anti-Zionists – They start with the conclusion “Israel is evil” and work backward to justify it. Anti-Zionism was manufactured in Stalin’s Soviet Union as a tool of Cold War propaganda and today it is championed by the Ayatollahs of Iran, whose goal is openly genocidal.

Gaza Doctors – These are Hamas-run institutions, not independent medical systems. No doctor can safely contradict the official line when Hamas controls their licenses, their hospitals, and in many cases their lives. To step out of line is to risk prison or worse.

The West Bank – The Palestinian Authority leadership suppresses dissent and pushes anti-Israel narratives. PA president Mahmoud Abbas wrote his doctoral thesis minimising the Holocaust and accusing Jews of collaborating with Nazis, a theme he still repeats. His government also runs a “pay-for-slay” policy that rewards terrorists and their families with salaries for killing Israelis.

History Books — Which ones, and written by whom? I can only hope people actually open them, instead of outsourcing history to Instagram feeds or Iranian-backed activist accounts.

The Red Crescent – Frequently linked to terror organisations and repeatedly caught abusing humanitarian symbols. Ambulances and medical convoys under its emblem have been used to move weapons and fighters, a violation of international law that endangers genuine medical workers and patients alike.

College students – The same demographic that once cheered Stalin, Mao, and even Osama Bin Laden. Their ‘solidarity’ has always been easy to manufacture, first through Soviet propaganda and now Qatari money. Qatar has poured almost $5 billion into American universities over the past two decades. Forgive me if I take their moral clarity with a truckload of salt.

Anti-Zionist Jews – A minority has always tried to appease the world by rejecting parts of their own identity, believing it would lessen antisemitism. History shows it never works. They are still persecuted alongside the Jews they condemn. Today they receive disproportionate airtime because they serve as the token Jew who validates the preferred narrative.

Middle Eastern Eye – A Qatari-funded outlet with opaque ownership and close ties to Al Jazeera. Critics, including Qatar’s regional rivals, describe it as a mouthpiece for the Muslim Brotherhood, yet in the West it is too often mistaken for an independent, grassroots voice.

Our Grandparents — How about asking the ones who fled from Europe, North Africa, or the Middle East to Israel? Many of them lived through expulsions, pogroms, and governments that turned on them overnight. They might explain better than anyone why Jews stopped trusting global opinion a long time ago.

Live stream videos – It is a war, and in war civilians tragically die. The surest way to prevent that is not to start one. Online activists are not trained to detect propaganda. Hamas knows how to stage and splice footage for sympathy, lifting clips from other conflicts or stripping them of context. Recycled images create the illusion of immediacy, but many are staged to provoke outrage.

Human Rights Watch – Its founder, Robert Bernstein, warned in a 2009 New York Times op-ed that the group had become obsessed with condemning Israel while ignoring real abuses in closed societies. By comparison, HRW only produced a major report on China’s Uyghur genocide after years of outside pressure.

World Central Kitchen – Once hailed as a humanitarian lifeline, WCK was forced to fire 62 Gaza staff (over 10% of its workforce) after investigations linked them to terror groups. Among them was Ahed Azmi Qdeih, who took part in the October 7 massacre. WCK insists it had no prior knowledge of these ties, but like UNRWA, the claim strains belief. When one in ten employees are compromised, it points to a systemic problem.

Amnesty International – Silent or slow on real genocides in Darfur, against the Uyghurs, or in Syria, yet relentless in targeting Israel. They even went so far as to redefine “genocide” in their own reports, twisting the term in footnotes to make Israel fit. In 2014 and 2015 Amnesty acknowledged Hamas’s use of Al-Shifa Hospital as a military base, but by 2023 they were denying it ever happened.

Palestinian hostages – These are convicted criminals, many serving sentences for murder. Their lives also depend on repeating Hamas’ script.

Palestinian Christians – Their community has dwindled under Islamist intimidation, not Israeli policy. Speaking against Israel is safe; speaking against their persecutors is not. Meanwhile, Israel is the only country in the Middle East and North Africa where the Christian population is actually growing.

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) – During the Gaza war, MSF statements uncritically echoed Hamas casualty figures, but offered no acknowledgment of October 7 or of Hamas’ use of hospitals and civilians as shields.

The Gaza Health Ministry – It is run by Hamas, a group that openly uses civilians as human shields. Its casualty figures are impossible to verify and often inflated, making them propaganda rather than public health data.

The UN Special Rapporteur – Francesca Albanese has downplayed the atrocities of October 7 and described Palestinian terrorism as “resistance.” She recently claimed Hamas should not be seen as “cut-throats” or “armed to the teeth” but as a political body that builds schools and hospitals. This is the UN’s idea of neutrality: a human rights envoy echoing Hamas talking points. Even UN Watch, a Geneva-based NGO, has repeatedly called for her removal.

The World Surgical Foundation – Relies on figures supplied by the Gaza Health Ministry, which is controlled by Hamas. That means the same problems run through its reporting: no independent verification, inflated numbers, and a data pipeline designed for propaganda rather than accuracy.

The IDF soldiers admitting crimes – Every army has bad apples. The difference is Israel prosecutes them while Hamas glorifies them. Roughly 1% of the general population exhibits psychopathic traits. So in an army of 160,000 like the IDF, you’d expect around 1,600 such cases. For Hamas, each one caught on camera is worth their weight in PR gold, spun as proof against the entire army.

146 countries supporting Palestine – Numbers don’t prove morality. Most of these states are dictatorships or autocracies, and Western democracies too often add their weight out of confusion or, in Europe’s case, a long history of antisemitism.

The suffering may be real, but so is the propaganda. Antisemitism is the world’s oldest prejudice. So when a meme or headline tells you the ‘whole world’ agrees, remember: the mob has been wrong before, and fatally so.