The Lie That Israel Endangers Jews
Jews and synagogues were attacked long before modern Israel existed
I originally posted the following as a note. Given the events of the past few days and the response it generated, I’ve expanded it slightly and am republishing it as a full post so it reaches subscribers directly rather than disappearing into the feed.
In the past few days alone, three synagogues in Toronto were shot at, a synagogue in Belgium was hit by an explosion, yesterday in Michigan a synagogue with an early childhood centre was rammed during preschool hours, forcing the evacuation of 140 children, and this morning a synagogue in the Netherlands was attacked.
And if you feel the urge to explain this away with Gaza or Iran, notice that urge. Sit with it. The instinct to contextualise anti-Jewish violence the moment it happens is ancient. We would never justify attacking a church, mosque, temple or preschool because of something a government did thousands of miles away. Collective punishment is reserved only for the Jews.
Already the familiar explanations are appearing from supposedly serious media and commentators, attempting to humanise the attacker and trace the violence back to Gaza or Lebanon.
But synagogues required security long before Netanyahu, long before this war, long before the State of Israel existed.
During Kristallnacht in 1938, more than 1,400 synagogues and Jewish prayer spaces were burned or destroyed across Germany and annexed Austria.1 The pogrom was framed as understandable retaliation against Jews collectively.
And if you think that kind of violence belongs to the distant past, consider the following:
The Atlanta synagogue bombing of 1958.
The Montreal synagogue school firebombing of 1969.
The Munich Jewish home firebombing of 1970, which killed seven Holocaust survivors.
The Paris synagogue bombing of 1980.
The attack on the Great Synagogue of Rome in 1982, where a two year old child was murdered.
The Buenos Aires Jewish community centre bombing of 1994, which killed 85 people.
The Tree of Life synagogue massacre in Pittsburgh in 2018.
The Poway synagogue shooting in 2019.
The attempted synagogue massacre in Halle, Germany in 2019.
Synagogues were also attacked, looted and burned across Europe and the Middle East for centuries before modern Israel existed.
What was the excuse then?
This is what people still refuse to grasp. Jew hatred is a mutating social disease. It changes language, costume and slogans to suit the age. Today, its most respectable dialect is antizionism.
But there is nothing respectable about it.
Antizionism is not criticism of Israeli policy. Like its predecessors, anti-Judaism and antisemitism, it constructs libels that mark Jews as legitimate targets. For centuries anti-Judaism accused Jews of spreading plague and murdering Christian children, the infamous blood libel. In the twentieth century Nazi antisemitism recast Jews as a racial threat to civilisation, an alien non-European people portrayed as parasitic and conspiratorial.
Today antizionism performs the same operation using the language of contemporary politics. The Jew becomes the hyper-white coloniser, the “Zionazi,” the uniquely malevolent force responsible for genocide and global injustice.
Much of this language was amplified after the 1967 Six Day War, when the Soviet Union launched a global propaganda campaign portraying Zionism as racism, colonialism and fascism.2 Soviet propaganda simply replaced the word “Jew” with “Zionist” while recycling many of the same conspiratorial themes.
If you have spent the past two years spreading libels and conspiracies about Jews in their collective form (genocider, coloniser, apartheid state, baby killer) do not pretend to be shocked when Jews in their local form, the synagogue down the road or the kindergarten inside it, become targets.
You helped build the permission structure for it.
History shows that Jew hatred accelerates when societies respond with silence, excuses, or indifference. The public seems eerily comfortable watching synagogues attacked every other day, Jews assaulted in broad daylight for speaking Hebrew, or when someone tries to ram a synagogue full of preschoolers.
Antizionism is not pro Palestinian. It has not advanced peace by an inch. But it has done one thing extremely well. It has made Jews everywhere more isolated, more expendable, and more vulnerable to the oldest hatred on earth.
If anything, it demonstrates exactly why Israel exists.
US Holocaust Memorial Museum, Kristallnacht: A Nationwide Pogrom, November 9–10, 1938
Izabella Tabarovsky, Soviet Anti-Zionism and Contemporary Left Antisemitism. See also Robert Wistrich, A Lethal Obsession: Anti-Semitism from Antiquity to the Global Jihad
I’ll never forget in the weeks that followed October 7, our then best friends said that the Israeli response to the attack was about to make Jews “a lot less safe.” I had to sit with that comment for a while. And then I realized what she really meant was that Israel should not respond. Should not defend herself the way other countries would. And she clearly didn’t understand that Israel not responding with force would make Jews more vulnerable to genocidal attempts.
👏👏👏🎉🎉🎉💯💯💯 A tour de force, Lucy! An article that needed to be written and published now more than ever! Israel neither endangers Jews nor makes the violence against them worse. Violence against Jews existed and it was quite lethal long before Israel ever came around. I’d point to the Roman repression of the Jews, the violence against Jews in Medieval Europe, the pogroms in Tsarist Russia, the lynching of Leo Frank in 1913, the Holocaust, the Farhud in Iraq in 1941, the pogroms against Jews in Poland following WWII, the Arab Revolts of the 1920s and 1930s, the Hebron Massacre of 1929, the pogroms during the First Crusade, the Spanish Inquisition, the enslavement of the Hebrews by the Egyptians in Ancient Times, the February 1349 Strasbourg Massacre where 2,000 Jews were murdered, and many more. How about folks like Voltaire, Martin Luther, Richard Wagner, T.S. Eliot, Kaiser Wilhelm II, Henry Ford, Charles Lindbergh, Father Charles Coughlin, and Breckinridge Long were all antisemites long before Israel existed. The second Ku Klux Klan and German-American Bund were stoking the flames of Jew hatred decades before the state of Israel was born.
Long before the state of Israel was miraculously reborn in 1948, Jews were facing quotas in American universities, open discrimination in hotels as late as 1957, were targeted by the Eugenics Movement, and strict quotas were put on Jewish immigration by the infamous Immigration Act of 1924. The New Deal was called “the Jew Deal” by some of its critics due to so many Jews serving in the Roosevelt administration. Jews were not considered white in America for a long time and were considered closer to black people. The Vatican for centuries blamed the Jews for the death of Jesus. Many of the Popes officially sanctioned the persecution of European Jews. Alfred Dreyfus was kicked out of the French Army, found guilty of treason and sent to one of the toughest prisons on Earth, Devil’s Island in 1896, all because he was a Jew. John Adams and Thomas Jefferson I’m sorry to say were both antisemites. John Adams said he wished to see the Jews return to Israel…so they could mass convert to Christianity. Jefferson complained about the Jewish religion and it’s “tribal superstitions.”
This was all before Israel came to be. Antisemitism predates the modern state of Israel by thousands of years. It’s newest form is antizionism. Which states that everyone is entitled to self-determination…except Jews. Ireland, Germany, Italy, Poland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, India, Pakistan, Nigeria, Mexico, Cuba, Egypt, Vietnam, Algeria, Haiti, and Jamaica are all good to go. But Israel? Nope! Absolutely has no right to exist! What else can one call that but antisemitism. Do people ever whether France or Belgium should exist? I didn’t think so! Where are all the questions about whether Finns, Hungarians, Romanians, Czechs, Slovaks, Ukrainians, or Greeks should have a state? Where are all the debates about whether Bosnian, Serbian or Croatian nationalism is legitimate?
So Mongolians, Iraqis, Koreans, and El Salvadorans can have a country of their own but when Jews want one and build one all of a sudden it’s a problem? It’s an antisemitic double standard you’d never see applied to any other gentile nation. Antizionist Jews are the most bizarre thing I’ve ever seen in my life. You oppose a state for your own people? You think Israel is a white settler-colonial project? Bizarre! Organizations like IfNotNow, Jewish Voice for Peace and Jews for a Just Peace are misguided fools. I can’t take morons like Norman Finkelstein, Ilan Pappe, Shlomo Sand, Odessa A’Zion, Hannah Einbinder, Noam Chomsky, Bernie Sanders, Dave Smith, David Cross, Ilana Glazer, Jon Stewart, Seth Rogen, and Anna Baltzer seriously. These people are so divorced from the experiences of the mainstream Jewish community it’s laughable.
Israel doesn’t endanger Jews, antisemitism does. Israel is the one place they can be protected from antisemitism! Israel doesn’t endanger the lives of my Jewish friends like Lucy, Daniel Serret-Clarke, Liza Libes, Nacham Kaplan, Francisco J. Bernal, Jill the Liberal Jew, Mallory Mosner, and others. Antisemitism from the far-left, far-right and Jihadists do! Maya Regev wasn’t tortured by the IDF but by Hamas. Mia Schem wasn’t sexually harassed by Israelis but by Palestinians who considered her subhuman for being a Jew. Hersh Polin-Goldberg and Shani Louk were murdered by terrorists not Israeli soldiers or police. Israel is a safe haven for the Jewish people. How can it be a danger to them? Do I like Bibi or his government? No. But are they the biggest threat to Jews right now? No. That would be Iran and their Islamist proxies.