I originally posted the following as a note. Given the events of the past few days and the response it generated, I’ve expanded it slightly and am republishing it as a full post so it reaches subscribers directly rather than disappearing into the feed.

The Börnestraße Synagogue in Frankfurt burns on November 10, 1938, during Kristallnacht.

In the past few days alone, three synagogues in Toronto were shot at, a synagogue in Belgium was hit by an explosion, yesterday in Michigan a synagogue with an early childhood centre was rammed during preschool hours, forcing the evacuation of 140 children, and this morning a synagogue in the Netherlands was attacked.

And if you feel the urge to explain this away with Gaza or Iran, notice that urge. Sit with it. The instinct to contextualise anti-Jewish violence the moment it happens is ancient. We would never justify attacking a church, mosque, temple or preschool because of something a government did thousands of miles away. Collective punishment is reserved only for the Jews.

Already the familiar explanations are appearing from supposedly serious media and commentators, attempting to humanise the attacker and trace the violence back to Gaza or Lebanon.

But synagogues required security long before Netanyahu, long before this war, long before the State of Israel existed.

During Kristallnacht in 1938, more than 1,400 synagogues and Jewish prayer spaces were burned or destroyed across Germany and annexed Austria. The pogrom was framed as understandable retaliation against Jews collectively.

And if you think that kind of violence belongs to the distant past, consider the following:

The Atlanta synagogue bombing of 1958.

The Montreal synagogue school firebombing of 1969.

The Munich Jewish home firebombing of 1970, which killed seven Holocaust survivors.

The Paris synagogue bombing of 1980.

The attack on the Great Synagogue of Rome in 1982, where a two year old child was murdered.

The Buenos Aires Jewish community centre bombing of 1994, which killed 85 people.

The Tree of Life synagogue massacre in Pittsburgh in 2018.

The Poway synagogue shooting in 2019.

The attempted synagogue massacre in Halle, Germany in 2019.

Synagogues were also attacked, looted and burned across Europe and the Middle East for centuries before modern Israel existed.

What was the excuse then?

This is what people still refuse to grasp. Jew hatred is a mutating social disease. It changes language, costume and slogans to suit the age. Today, its most respectable dialect is antizionism.

But there is nothing respectable about it.

Antizionism is not criticism of Israeli policy. Like its predecessors, anti-Judaism and antisemitism, it constructs libels that mark Jews as legitimate targets. For centuries anti-Judaism accused Jews of spreading plague and murdering Christian children, the infamous blood libel. In the twentieth century Nazi antisemitism recast Jews as a racial threat to civilisation, an alien non-European people portrayed as parasitic and conspiratorial.

Today antizionism performs the same operation using the language of contemporary politics. The Jew becomes the hyper-white coloniser, the “Zionazi,” the uniquely malevolent force responsible for genocide and global injustice.

Much of this language was amplified after the 1967 Six Day War, when the Soviet Union launched a global propaganda campaign portraying Zionism as racism, colonialism and fascism. Soviet propaganda simply replaced the word “Jew” with “Zionist” while recycling many of the same conspiratorial themes.

If you have spent the past two years spreading libels and conspiracies about Jews in their collective form (genocider, coloniser, apartheid state, baby killer) do not pretend to be shocked when Jews in their local form, the synagogue down the road or the kindergarten inside it, become targets.

You helped build the permission structure for it.

History shows that Jew hatred accelerates when societies respond with silence, excuses, or indifference. The public seems eerily comfortable watching synagogues attacked every other day, Jews assaulted in broad daylight for speaking Hebrew, or when someone tries to ram a synagogue full of preschoolers.

Antizionism is not pro Palestinian. It has not advanced peace by an inch. But it has done one thing extremely well. It has made Jews everywhere more isolated, more expendable, and more vulnerable to the oldest hatred on earth.

If anything, it demonstrates exactly why Israel exists.