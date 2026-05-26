Notes From The Ruins

Notes From The Ruins

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Steve S's avatar
Steve S
4d

Essays like this most recent one by Lucy invigorate me, she is like a match struck in a large dark cavern shedding light that illuminates the entire space. One need only open their eyes.

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Aron T's avatar
Aron T
3d

Lucy I’d like to share with you something most people don’t know about Israel by telling you a story. Many years ago I worked for a large Israeli software company (ie 400-500 workers) owned by one of US’ gynornous telephony companies (70-80,000 workers). I met one of the VPs in the business lounge at the airport and first thing I said is “I heard you guys bought company XYZ” His jaw literally dropped and he asked me “how do you know that, we haven’t announced that yet?” To which I replied “well it was the front page headline of Israel largest business newspaper.” Israel is a tiny country and people are extremely interconnected by family and friendship ties. THERE ARE NO SECRETS IN ISRAEL.

Our PM was famously called “a liar the son of a liar” by one of his key coalition partners (a private statement that also hit the headlines). So sure our politicians engage in propaganda and lie all the time just like politicians everywhere. Lots of government agencies engage in attempts at CYA coverups (which are always unsuccessful since someone’s 3rd cousin works in that office and told his mom what really happened and she told her hairdresser).

But the Israeli army is a citizen army to whom mothers entrust their children. And there are no secrets in Israel so when, not if, a mother discovers the CYA attempt to cover up anything, the shit literally hits the fan.

So over the years the IDF has become more and more transparent and does almost always make every attempt to be open and honest, saying what they know and don’t know. There is no point in them trying to cover up anything because the lie would and is when it happens, quickly exposed from the inside. And so, the IDF is justifiably the most trusted institution in this country.

For that reason when we hear all the utter BS spread by media, NGOs, foreign governments and the UN our eyes roll. If anything of it is true, everyone here would know before it hit the foreign press and it WOULD hit the foreign press because there are no secrets in Israel.

So sure individual soldiers can do dumb and ugly shit. It’s war and the solders are mostly young kids put in impossible situations. But the IDF has very high standards (which is also controversial because it can put those kids at risk and their mothers want to know why the lives of our enemies should be more precious than their children’s). So we know with great certainty that the ideas the IDf deliberately kills “babies” or is engaged is “genocide” or trains “rape dogs” are all utter BS driven by a deranged idea that the Jew is the devil.

On the flip side, Gaza is even smaller than Israel and also a very tight knit society. So the idea that most or even some Gazans didn’t know or didn’t help in Hamas genocidal war effort is also utter BS. During the war citizen soldiers shared everything that was in Gaza- we could all see the billions spent on building a massive military machine, the villas of the rich Hamas operatives and their families that make up half the Gazan population, the luxury supermarkets and restaurants catering to those people. So the idea that Gaza was a “concentration camp” and its poverty and desperation that drove the Gazans to “resist” before the war is utter BS as well.

Particularly as you are someone who isnt Jewish who has the option to totally ignore all the BS I respect, admire and are grateful for your care and hard work. But for your mental health please understand if people don’t believe you it’s not because you are doing anything the wrong way. Just as I understand that if people hate me as a Jew it has nothing to do with me but everything to do with their own mental and moral derangement!

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