AI generated image

Is this the new normal? Another attack on Jews, this time in my own backyard, on Bondi Beach. Add it to the growing list: Manchester. Washington. Colorado. Melbourne. Synagogues, museums, campuses, city streets — as antisemitic attacks reach record levels across the West.

Again and again, the violence lands on Jewish holy days, when families are gathered and visibly Jewish.

I have been on this beach with my children. This is Australia, a country that once believed itself free, tolerant, and safe. Not anymore.

At the time of writing, reports say fifteen people have been killed. Among them a ten year old girl, a rabbi and father of five, and an elderly Holocaust survivor. For years you have chanted about “globalising the intifada.” Now it has arrived.

What has been most infuriating in the aftermath is watching the same people rush to condemn the attack as if they had not spent the past two years laying the ideological groundwork for exactly this, performing shock and grief while refusing to acknowledge the climate they helped normalise. And somehow we are expected to believe that years of obsessive Israel-bashing are completely unrelated to the surge in antisemitism.

Ms Rachel, are you serious? You have repeatedly repackaged some of the oldest antisemitic conspiracies in modern language for millions of followers, while casting anyone who pushed back as indifferent to dead children. You helped foster a climate so hostile that even the mildest expression of sympathy for Jews now requires disabling comments. And now you present yourself as standing against antisemitism.

As for the rest of the progressive commentariat: you don’t get to chant “Free Palestine,” launder calls to “globalise the intifada” into polite discourse, romanticise violence, and then feign solidarity when Jews are murdered. This was the logical endpoint of an atmosphere that has been deliberately fostered and legitimised.

If you spent the past two years amplifying Hamas propaganda by accusing Israel of genocide, starving children, or bombing hospitals unprovoked, you do not get to wash your hands of what followed. This is the oldest pattern there is: attribute monstrous crimes to Jews, repeat them loudly enough, and eventually someone acts on it.

The propaganda may have been relentless, but it did not absolve you of responsibility. You could have paused before repeating Hamas casualty figures as fact. You could have reverse image searched pictures instead of sharing whatever triggered the strongest emotional response. You could have listened to what the ICJ actually said rather than chanting the word “genocide.” You didn’t. And you still aren’t.

If you joined marches that functioned less as protests and more as intimidation, where Jews were harassed and hatred was waved through as activism, you helped create the conditions in which this violence felt permissible. That is how terrorists are emboldened.

And this did not happen without institutional cover. NGOs and UN bodies have spent years amplifying Hamas-aligned narratives under the banner of human rights, supplying the moral vocabulary that makes violence against Jews feel justified.

No, Mr Guterres, your horror over Bondi borders on the farcical. As you are so fond of saying, this did not happen “in a vacuum.” Few institutions have done more to normalise the demonisation of Jews than the one you lead. An organisation that obsessively singles out the world’s only Jewish state while sanitising jihadist violence and courting authoritarian regimes is not reacting to the problem. It is the problem.

The inverted moral logic peddled by the UN has been absorbed wholesale by activists, media, and institutions across the West.

If you rushed to celebrate the Muslim man who overpowered the gunman as a hero (and yes, he is absolutely a hero) while saying nothing about the perpetrator or the Jews who were murdered, we see exactly what you are doing. There would have been no one to overpower if there had not been a gunman in the first place. Elevating a single act of bravery does not negate the ideology that produced the violence, or the chain of incitement that led here.

And, frankly, the performative virtue signalling is transparent. Holding up a Muslim as proof of moral innocence makes little sense when Israel itself has a larger Muslim minority than any European country, living with equal rights. Who exactly is this narrative meant to persuade? It is telling that this is the detail you amplify, rather than the Jews who were gunned down for celebrating Hanukkah on a beach.

Aren’t you the same crowd that claims words are violence? That argued certain people deserved to die because their rhetoric supposedly endangered minorities?

After years of chanting about Jewish “genocide,” child murder, starvation, and colonial evil, after saturating public life with that language, we are now told it has nothing to do with Jews being attacked locally. This is hypocrisy of staggering proportions.

Then came the ritual incantations from politicians.

Anthony Albanese, a recent enthusiast for recognising a Palestinian state (more enthusiastically, it should be noted, than many Palestinians who have repeatedly rejected one), issued an initial response that somehow managed to avoid mentioning Jews, antisemitism, or the fact that the victims were targeted at a Jewish religious celebration.

Jeremy Corbyn, after years of fraternising with Hamas-linked figures and helping to promoting antisemitism in mainstream politics, offered the customary “thoughts and prayers,” as if years of rhetoric, alliances, and legitimising extremism have no connection to the moment someone finally picks up a gun.

Declarations of “standing with Jews” sound absurd when, only weeks earlier, many of the same voices were campaigning for the release of Marwan Barghouti, a convicted murderer of Jews, backed by hundreds of celebrity endorsements. The cognitive dissonance is doing a lot of heavy lifting.

Condemnation after the fact is cheap. What matters is who spent years making extremism sound respectable, who minimised antisemitism when it showed up as chants and graffiti, and who rolled their eyes at every warning until the violence finally arrived. Anti-Zionists, consider a mirror.

Strip away the justifications that have piled up over the past two years, including the asinine claim that Israel itself endangers Jews worldwide, and grapple with the reality: Jews are being attacked and killed in 2025, in free societies, simply for being Jewish. This is not only a Jewish problem. It is a civilisational one.

We must name the ideology driving this violence. Islamist extremism has been murdering civilians for decades, most of them Muslims, and is fundamentally hostile to pluralism, democracy, and coexistence. Its leading state sponsor, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, openly calls for Israel’s destruction and funds proxy groups whose charters explicitly endorse that goal.

What makes it lethal in the West is not only the extremists themselves, but the way this ideology is legitimised, softened, and shielded by progressive movements that excuse it, rationalise it, or reframe it as “resistance.”

And despite their insistence otherwise, this ideology is not about land disputes or occupation. It is religious and civilisational. Islamist movements see Israel’s existence itself as illegitimate: a Jewish state on land they consider eternally Muslim. Israel is the first stop. The West is not next. The West is now. And history shows that the progressives who believe they are allies are always the first to be discarded.

Remember, it always starts with Jews. It never ends there.

If you cannot see the connection between an attack on a peaceful Jewish gathering on the first night of Hanukkah and the antisemitism that has been steadily mainstreamed for years under the name of “anti-Zionism,” you are refusing to confront cause and effect.

This is not someone else’s problem. It is already here. And it endangers us all.