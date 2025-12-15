Notes From The Ruins

Bless America
20hEdited

Brava, Lucy.

There is one thought left to be expressed out loud, however " Islamophobic" sounding. But since " Islamophobia" is a fake term - it's legitimate to have a rational fear of Islam, it's not an irrational one, as phobias are- , I will say it:

the only thing Muslims understand is strength, the power to stop them, force, opposition, " don't"s, all of it derived from common sense, knowledge of their history, observation of their current reality, all needing non-woke logic.

Measures, laws, punishments, loss of privileges, deterrents, a stop to their undemocratic suppression of freedoms of all kinds ( new " Islamophobia" rules in the UK?), imams jailed or disqualified for preaching Jihad or Jew-hatred, borders closed, slicing of welfare benefits, take over of the education system and teach the history and current horrors - physical punishments- of Islam.

In short, consequences.

Muslims are no more courageous than anyone else. But they will advance through every weakness they perceive in us and use every loophole that our free societies afford them for nefarious planning of conquest; they will vociferously complain about us, to subvert, weaken, deceive, create guilt, demand more for themselves. They make terrible guests of societies.

If armies are no longer ready to attack Europe as they twice did, they are now attacking with soft powers. But the violence remains. The US should watch closely.

Accountability, big time, is now mandatory. Woke Labor government should be duly replaced. So is a major disclosure to the public due of the dangers of "muslimhood " unchecked . The press has been an ally of terror . They must be exposed and turned as well.

No less than a revolution. And the Jews should lead it. Israel could slap sanctions as well.

Jane Foster
18h

Yes, Lucy, Brava. I cannot understand what is happening, what has happened, what seems destined to happen over and over again. My husband says antisemitism is a mental illness, but it is unlike other mental illnesses. How does it begin? Where does it begin? Do children come out of the womb harboring the seeds of antisemitism? Is it an ancestral memory? Or is it a contagious disease?

I (born in 1948) grew up in a middle-class, White, nominally Christian family in the American South. I went to Sunday School and learned the lessons, appreciating the stories as literature and history and understanding that the Bible gave good guidance on how to live and be a good person. I never heard a word against Jews at home or at school. I was vaguely aware that Judaism was a religion different from mine, but so was Catholicism, and my best friend was Catholic. I just thought people were people. Were currents of antisemitism swirling around me and I just didn't know it? What kept me from catching the disease? Why did so many others with similar backgrounds catch it? I really cannot understand.

