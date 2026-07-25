Notes From The Ruins

Notes From The Ruins

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Joel Williams's avatar
Joel Williams
Jul 26

I used to feel the shame of apparently being born an oppressor. Realising the 21st century feminists don’t care about genuinely oppressed women in Islamic countries — because it would screw up their ultimate subversive, neo-Marxist, anti-Western demoralisation psy-op — took the sting out of it though.

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2 replies by Lucy
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Clever Pseudonym
Jul 25Edited

What the spoiled children of the modern West don't realize (mostly because it wasn't to anyone's benefit to teach them) is that 1) we are the first humans not to have to struggle with some level of scarcity, thus freeing us from the eternal struggle for survival; and 2) that the sexual division of labor was an almost universal strategy and norm, not based on bigotry but on nature and necessity. Before we had birth control, penicillin and antibiotics, modern medicine (especially obstetrics and pediatrics), not to mention running water and heat and supermarkets, women had many more babies (many of which died young) needed to stay home and tend to them, and ran the household while men were either out working the farm, working someone else's farm or maybe off in a distant war. The notion of history as some sort of Handmaid's hate crime is the narcissistic fantasy of a spoiled child who has no ability to step out of her own limited worldview.

Also, being in charge of family and household is no kind of prison sentence, but a form of matriarchy that happens in all cultures. I was raised entirely by Sicilian women (mom, grandma, many aunts and cousins) and if you had told them they were victims of the patriarchy they would have burst out laughing—all their husbands knew who ruled the roost. And I know many other people(s) had similar childhoods and families.

That the modern West is patriarchal is a myth and fantasy, but it is the foundation of maybe one of the most successful lies that underlie our capitalist-consumerist world: that if a woman is a mom and homemaker she is some kind of prisoner and failure, whereas if she devotes decades to some career and gets to be VP of PR or similar, she is a stunning and brave independent woman. This has fractured families and left kids to be raised by strangers far from their larger family networks—but it's been great for consumerism and GDP.

I also think the patriarchy myth works as a bit of a crutch and even a subconscious wish. For young people (esp women) sent off to college to cobble together some stable identity, purpose and sense of self, all on their own with limited guidance or tradition, the burden of freedom and independence can be destabilizing and crazy-making. And when you're anxious, confused, and often unhappy but don't know why or how to change, the myth of some unseen oppressive structure can become a comforting illusion: "I would have already fulfilled all my dreams and goals and have a happy life, if it weren't for the Patriarchy", which then becomes an all-purpose excuse and secular Satan, the invisible force that controls us. This also allows women to play the victim and bask in some self-pity, which is always a popular vice.

If anything, the modern West could use at least a dash more patriarchy, young people are in desperate need of limits and someone to tell them NO.

Hope that makes sense! Thanks

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