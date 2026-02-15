A Cold War peace symbol popularised during the Vietnam era, repurposed for a very different world.

Being “against war” is not a serious position. Every reasonable person is against war. My five-year-old can explain why it is bad. Declaring opposition to war as a moral stance in 2026 carries about as much intellectual weight as announcing your opposition to famine, a sentiment last fashionable on a tie-dye banner in the 1960s.

The appeal of “anti-war” rhetoric is not that it offers insight, but that it relieves people of judgment. Born in the Cold War and later canonised by Vietnam-era protest, this rhetoric now functions as a moral rinse cycle. In a world that refuses to be clean, it offers the comfort of purity, allowing people to manage their discomfort with violence by pretending neutrality has no victims.

The real question is not whether war is bad. It is whether refusing to act prevents violence, or simply transfers its cost to those least able to bear it.

This is where the modern fixation on “non-intervention” enters. “Hands off” is sold as restraint, humility, proof we have matured beyond the brutal excesses of the past. But non-intervention is not the absence of choice. It is a choice to preserve existing power arrangements while disclaiming responsibility for their consequences.

In practice, “hands off” rarely challenges power itself. It narrows into “end US imperialism.” In this framework, Washington’s force is uniquely malignant, while China’s expansionism, Russia’s aggression, or the Islamic Republic of Iran’s repression are absorbed into context or grievance. Power is unforgivable, but only when it is Western power.

“Non-intervention” thus becomes less a principle than a one-way demand.

Its loudest advocates tend to be the safest people alive. When Billie Eilish tells a Grammys audience that “no one is illegal on stolen land,” she affirms a worldview in which borders lack moral standing and enforcement is unjust by definition. She speaks not from a war zone or a fragile state but from within a fortified superpower whose stability rests on force she neither built nor has to contemplate. It is easy to oppose coercion when its burdens never fall on you.

Unsurprisingly, the modern left has absorbed this posture into its standard toolkit, attaching “hands off” to whatever the current thing may be. Gaza last year, Venezuela last month, Iran today. The reflex is automatic. Western power, frequently with Israel at the centre, is presumed guilty by default, while rival regimes are reframed as reactive or defensive, even when they are authoritarian and openly imperial in practice.

Much of this discomfort rests on a real grievance: America has intervened before, and the experience left little appetite for sequels. Vietnam haunts the moral imagination. Iraq operates as a practical veto, cited as proof that intervention corrupts and that however grim the present, American action will almost certainly make it worse.

Iraq, like Vietnam, was not a response to an immediate existential threat to the United States. That distinction is often lost when its lessons are universalised and applied to conflicts of a very different kind.

Iraq did teach a lesson, but not the one most people repeat. The lesson was not never act. It was that power requires judgment, limits, and accountability.

What follows is what happens when the wrong lesson is taken instead, in Iran, Venezuela, Lebanon, Gaza, and Israel.