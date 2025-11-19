AI generated image of a backwards facing gun for illustrative purposes

Readers often push back when I criticise the modern left, but I grew up inside it politically, culturally and psychologically. I recognise its anxieties because they were once my own. And what we are witnessing today is not a slight deviation from liberalism but a wholesale departure from reality, a migration into a parallel moral universe where whole movements gravitate instinctively toward forces that would annihilate them. It is Queers for Palestine. It is feminists supporting regimes that codify women’s subordination. It is secular progressives championing theocracies that execute dissenters.

It is chickens for KFC.

We can snicker at the absurdity, but the real question is why so many intelligent people are pulled so powerfully toward their own undoing. Why do those who champion liberation so often end up siding with the forces most invested in taking it from them?

And this matters because the people championing these contradictions are no longer a fringe subculture. They have become culturally mainstream, embedded in universities, media, NGOs and major institutions. From those platforms they are pulling Western societies into a slow civilisational decline, and many of us are carried along without realising it, swept by moral inertia and unexamined emotion. What looks like political confusion is often something far more primal, a craving for certainty that disguises itself as compassion, and almost no self-awareness of the current that drives it.

I know how easy it is to be pulled into that current, because I once swam in it with complete sincerity. I spent years in animal-rights circles and climate activism. I remember earnestly telling another protester that once we took down capitalism, everything else would fall into place. I believed human suffering had a single root cause and that removing it would unlock a world free from oppression. It was well intentioned but deeply naive, the same longing for simplicity that has trapped people throughout history. That time taught me that any movement that reduces human complexity to one villain and one salvation is inviting you to trade your freedom for the comfort of certainty. And when that naivety multiplies across millions, it becomes a dangerous kind of collective hypnosis.

It can feel as if these pressures are coming from every direction at once and that every movement has its bogeyman, but that is only because the past few liberal decades were the exception. For most of history, this impulse toward control has been the default, resurfacing in different forms whenever movements lose the ability to tolerate complexity.

A recurring pattern appears whenever movements slide into that mindset. On the left, the most dramatic cases are the tactical partnerships with Islamist factions that begin as alliances and end in predictable annihilation. Iran in 1979, where Marxists helped topple the Shah only to be executed by Khomeini. Afghanistan after the Soviet withdrawal, where secular factions were swept aside as Islamists filled the vacuum. Lebanon in the 1980s and 1990s, where leftist militias fought beside Islamists until Hezbollah eclipsed them. Sudan in 1989, where Islamists crushed the unions and left-wing parties that supported the coup. Egypt in 2011, where leftist activists partnered with the Muslim Brotherhood only to be marginalised, imprisoned or exiled.

The same psychological hunger leads people toward communist movements. The left has long had a weakness for utopian projects that promise purity, equality and a clean moral slate. Intellectuals romanticise revolutions abroad, only to watch the same revolutions devour their thinkers first. Soviet Russia purged the very leftists who championed it. Mao’s China turned on its early cultural radicals. Everywhere the dream of total equality becomes a machinery of control. The pursuit of perfect order repeats the same cycle: it liberates no one and consumes its believers.

The right has not been immune either. This is the horseshoe effect at its clearest. Movements that begin at opposite ends of the spectrum, each chasing purity, eventually converge into the same authoritarian shape. European far-right factions seeking national renewal empowered fascists who later turned on their own supporters. That is why figures like Nick Fuentes now sound strikingly similar to progressive radicals on key themes: contempt for liberal democracy, hostility to Israel, the belief that hidden elites control society and that the existing order must be torn down. It is also why parts of the left increasingly find themselves nodding along to Tucker Carlson’s visions of institutional rot and civilisational collapse.

Once politics is reduced to purity, the extremes close in from both sides, suffocating the pluralist middle and turning Jews, predictably, into the target they can agree on.

The modern version of this impulse now appears less through revolutions than through culture. Movements that promise liberation end up reproducing hierarchy and policing speech. Across the progressive landscape, the pattern persists. Groups that preach emancipation construct their own moral rankings, deciding who is pure, who is suspect and who must be removed. Victimhood becomes a form of moral capital. And you see this most clearly in those who leave, who describe how a single question can shift them overnight from ally to pariah, how doubt is treated not as engagement but as treason. The rhetoric is freedom, but the internal logic demands conformity. This is the classic trajectory of ideological movements drifting toward authoritarianism, whether they drape themselves in red flags or national flags.

Which brings us into the psychoanalytic territory. Totalitarian ideologies offer what liberal societies increasingly do not: structure, certainty and belonging. Political Islam says: here are the rules, here is your role, here is the meaning of your suffering. No ambiguity, no vertigo, only submission. For the progressive psyche overwhelmed by choice and moral complexity, that clarity offers a strange kind of comfort.

Anyone who doubts this can try a simple thought experiment. Imagine walking into a restaurant and being handed a menu the size of a novella, packed with fifty dishes and endless combinations. At first it feels like exhilarating freedom, but the feeling quickly curdles into anxiety and decision paralysis. You flip through the pages, second-guess every option and feel a pang of grief for the dishes you did not choose. Psychologists call this choice overload, though most people know it as FOMO. When freedom swells into an avalanche of options, the burden of deciding becomes so heavy that having someone else choose begins to feel like relief. That is why high-end restaurants keep their menus short. Fewer choices calm the mind, clarify expectation and make the experience more satisfying.

Decades of research confirm what liberal societies often forget: freedom carries the weight of responsibility. Choice-overload studies show that excessive freedom produces paralysis and anxiety. Terror-management research shows that reminders of mortality push people toward rigid ideologies that promise order. Karen Stenner’s work on the “authoritarian predisposition” demonstrates that people who fear normative chaos gravitate toward strong leaders who impose structure. These dynamics operate subconsciously, and movements exploit them.

But psychological submission requires more than emotion; it requires a story. And so our academic institutions now bend reality to provide one. Across universities, curricula are being rewritten to recast Arabs as the indigenous peoples of the Middle East and to collapse Jewish identity into Arab nationalism. The histories of indigenous groups like Jews, Copts, Assyrians, Maronites and Yazidis are erased in order to fit a decolonial framework that flatters Western activists by casting Arabs as perpetual victims of Western imperialism. Untrained ideological voices are elevated as authorities to reinforce the preferred narrative: that Islamic civilisation is native and oppressed, and that Jews, even those expelled from colonised Arab lands, are recast as foreign interlopers. It supplies activists with the moral architecture they need to submit to Islamist movements while still imagining themselves as liberators.

Layer onto this the West’s systematic dismantling of the archetypal father and protective masculinity. “Patriarchy” became a bad word, authority became “toxic,” strength became “violence.” In psychoanalytic terms, we dismantled the father-function without replacing it with anything capable of holding society together. But repressed instincts do not disappear; they return in distorted form. When you destroy healthy authority, people pursue unhealthy authority.

And so activists who spent years rejecting the Western father now turn, sometimes with startling enthusiasm, to the Islamic patriarch, complete with hierarchy, discipline, and a warrior ethos. At the other extreme, disaffected young men raised to believe they are the root of society’s problems begin searching for identity elsewhere. Many are drawn to the allure of strength offered by right-wing influencers who promise dominance, certainty, and revenge. Figures like Andrew Tate flourish not as models of healthy masculinity, but because they fill the vacuum left by cultural self-loathing.

Social psychology research shows that threats to masculine identity increase attraction to dominance-oriented politics. By stripping Western men of socially legitimate strength, we created a hunger for its most dangerous substitutes.

I’ve argued before that we are fundamentally religious creatures. When our society abandoned God in favour of science and secular values, we lost the structure that once ordered moral life and restrained darker instincts. Christianity showed us our boundaries, answered moral questions, and reminded us that we are not Gods by nature. Without it, those instincts for belonging, purpose, and salvation do not vanish; we search for them elsewhere. People now seek salvation in movements that demand purity, conformity, and sacrifice. When no higher authority remains, people make themselves gods. That is how you get communism. When the Christian God is rejected but the hunger for divine order remains, other gods rush in. That is how you get theocratic Islamism. Both rise to fill the void left by a society that forgot what the void was for.

This is why the modern left is so susceptible to authoritarian movements: it is not seeking justice but seeking relief. The relief of surrender. The relief of not having to choose. The relief of being absorbed into something total and unquestionable. Freud called this the death drive; the instinct toward self-obliteration. Christopher Lasch described it as a revolt against maturity: the refusal to bear adulthood’s burdens. Combine that with social psychology’s “need for cognitive closure,” and you get a population desperate for someone to tell them who they are and what to do.

Antisemitism sits at the centre of this psychological drama. To hate Jews is to hate survival itself. Jewish continuity exposes the self-destructive instinct in those who long for collapse. The Jew becomes the scapegoat when civilisation begins to unravel, because their endurance denies the fantasy that fragility is virtue and persistence is oppression. Antisemitism is not merely an ideology. It is a psychic reflex, the outward projection of a death wish turned inward.

This is why the attraction to Hamas or the Islamic Republic has almost nothing to do with Palestinians and everything to do with Western activists themselves. They want boundaries restored. They want the father returned. They want the chaos of liberal freedom replaced with the simplicity of submission. They call it “justice,” but it functions as self-erasure.

Here lies the paradox: in fleeing chaos, they embrace tyranny; in craving protection, they welcome the protector who will destroy them. It is collapse disguised as liberation.

If unexamined, it becomes destiny. A civilisation that rejects adulthood, pathologises strength, and treats survival as oppression will not survive. And those still committed to liberalism are dragged downward with it. As the saying goes, those who forget history are condemned to repeat it. Those who remember are condemned to watch.

This matters now because when you flee responsibility and seek imposed order, you do not simply lose your freedom; you hand it over. And you fail to see that the father you summon is not a gentle one. He will not be liberal. He will not be democratic. He will not be kind.

We now have more historical evidence than ever of where civilisations end up when they embrace what is being embraced today. The hour is late, but the path to slowing decline is clear. Defend institutions that tolerate disagreement. Reject politics that mimic religion. Refuse alliances with authoritarian movements, no matter how emotionally seductive their narratives may be. Rebuild civic life through rituals, local institutions, and rites of passage that anchor the psyche without coercing it. Restore a healthy model of masculinity that protects rather than dominates. Root compassion in evidence, not performance. And reject romanticised brutality wherever it hides.

If we want the West to remain free, we must learn to bear complexity, shoulder the responsibility that freedom requires, and stop mistaking submission for salvation.