Notes From The Ruins

Notes From The Ruins

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יהודית בן אלישבצ's avatar
יהודית בן אלישבצ
1dEdited

Palistinianism is a cult, it is built entirely upon a dogmatic unquestionable belief in something in the total absence of evidence. If our society had not replaced religion with politics, we would be able to engage with politics based in reality. This is a large reason why assimilated Jews who have no connection to the religion are susceptible to the religion of Palistenianism.

Edited to use “cult” as to not disparage faith.

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Helen's avatar
Helen
1dEdited

"At this point, I would not be surprised to see this flag pinned to a lost dog notice."

By the time you got to that and the successive line, I had ACTUAL tearing around my lashline from the suppressed laugh. Even if I didn't agree with you (which I do) you have a gift for being really, really funny.

I'm practically envious, because *I'm* funny, but the dog saving Palestine - and the way you built to it - was truly something

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