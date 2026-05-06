Notes From The Ruins

Notes From The Ruins

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CountryRoads's avatar
CountryRoads
May 6

I have always had the same viewpoint: it’s nearly impossible for those of us raised within a Judeo-Christian framework to understand what animates and motivates Iran’s religious Mullahs. I’ve gone far down the rabbit hole to understand Shi’a theology’s apocalyptic vision of end-times and the role of martyrdom and jihad and I still don’t think I can explain it with complete accuracy. But one thing is clear to anyone who reads Shi’a theology: Iran’s Mullahs believe fervently and passionately that Israel must be destroyed as part of their core religious doctrines.

This belief system is fundamentally different than the old Soviet Union, modern Russia, or North Korea whose only ‘raisin d’être is to stay in power. It’s also fundamentally different than belief systems in India and Pakistan who possess nuclear weapons only to achieve mutually assured deterrence against their long-time border enemy.

Why would Iran’s Mullahs, on the other hand, care about staying in power when — in their view — life is but a momentary and largely unimportant transition point to the eternal glory awaiting all true Muslims?

The West, particularly the progressive West, can’t understand the above distinctions because doing so requires a leap of understanding they can’t make intellectually or, more likely, won’t make because it runs against the prevailing narrative that Iran’s Mullahs and the IRGC may be rough around the edges but have every right to nuclear arms just like India, Pakistan, Israel, and others.

Mainstream media, for its part, will rarely platform any Arab Muslim who was raised in Iran’s version of Shi’a theology and can explain with authenticity why Iran (or a proxy) will most likely use a nuclear weapon.

All of this is enormously depressing and I think even Sam Harris — a true authority on Iran’s Shi’a theology with a national following — has largely given up on trying to explain why Iran possessing nuclear weapons is fundamentally different and an existential threat to the world.

Anyway, thanks for the excellent essay and let’s hope continued important essays touching the third rail of Shi’a theology continue to be published.

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Alan Flanagan's avatar
Alan Flanagan
May 7

"the Islamic Republic of Iran is driven primarily by theology, not reaction. American intervention, Jimmy Carter, and the CIA’s role in the 1953 coup are historically relevant, but they do not explain the regime that emerged in 1979."

Spot on, Lucy. I've recently posted an essay on Iran's history from the late 19th century that, hopefully, offers some corrective to this narrative. The West treats Iran's history as if it started in 1953.

There is a line from a Syrian activist, Leila al-Shamai, in an essay entitled 'The Anti-Imperialism of Idiots' that she wrote during the Syrian civil war, which sticks with me because it encapsulates the Western gaze you describe perfectly: 'only White men have the power to make history.'

This reduces all non-Western/White actors to mere props on the stage, simply existing with no ideas, no ideologies, no belief systems that could have originated outside of an interaction with the West. It is the height of arrogance and infantilising racism, ironically articulated most forcefully by those convinced of their 'anti-racist' bona fides.

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