AI-generated image depicting pro-regime mobilisation presented as “human rights” activism.

Iranians have risen up before. Again and again, over decades, they have taken to the streets against a regime that rules through tyranny and fear. Each time, the uprisings were met with bullets, the prisons filled, and the executions intensified.

But this moment feels different. The protests are larger, the courage of the Iranian people unmistakable, and the Islamic Republic appears weaker than at any point in its forty-seven-year rule, even as it responds with unprecedented violence.

Reports describe security forces firing at close range, raiding hospitals to seize the wounded, and killing protesters as they lie on gurneys, while the regime imposes martial law and imports allied jihadist militias from abroad to kill Iranian protesters. Foreign intervention, it seems, only becomes morally urgent when it can be blamed on the United States or Israel — preferably both.

The scale and speed of the regime’s crackdown place it among the most lethal state responses to dissent in history.

This is one of the clearest moral tests imaginable. A theocratic state ruling by terror, jailing and executing protesters, and firing military-grade weapons at an unarmed population demanding basic freedoms. Oppressor and oppressed should not be hard to identify.

Yet predictably, the Western Left’s self-appointed human-rights class are, once again, otherwise engaged, clinging to the Palestinian cause as a moral anchor and ensuring that Israel, the United States, or some amorphous Western conspiracy remains safely installed as the primary oppressor. By refusing to name the Islamic Republic as the perpetrator of violence, they assume the role commonly credited to Lenin as the “useful idiot,” their idealism and incuriosity making them reliable instruments of authoritarian power.

It is a role the Left has played before, cheering communist revolutions from a safe distance and later repeating the pattern with Islamist movements, always convinced it is striking a blow against imperialism and always discovering too late that it has been serving something far darker.

How many times does the same trap have to be laid before we admit this is not bad luck, but habit, the recurring role of the unwitting accomplice?

In the case of Iran, nearly half a century on, today’s Left appears to have learned almost nothing from 1979, when Iranian leftists, feminists, students, trade unionists, and self-described progressives flooded the streets alongside Islamists to overthrow a contested monarchy. The Shah was too Western, too close to the United States, too compromised by “Zionism.” The slogans were chillingly familiar: anti-imperialism, justice, liberation. The language sounded like the Left’s own, so it assumed the values were too.

They were catastrophically wrong.

Once the revolution succeeded, the meaning of “liberation” snapped into focus. Feminist organisations were dismantled. Independent newspapers disappeared. Leftist parties were outlawed. Activists who had marched shoulder to shoulder with Islamists were jailed, tortured, executed, or driven into exile. Women who demanded equality were told to cover themselves or face prison. What emerged was not emancipation, but an Islamist theocracy that rules through fear.

Contemporary accounts show that the 1979 Iranian Revolution was not merely misunderstood in the West but romanticised. Journalists, academics, and activists cast it as a righteous uprising against Western-backed oppression, ignoring the authoritarian theocracy forming in plain sight. Figures like Michel Foucault celebrated it as spiritual liberation, mistaking Islamist power for popular will.

Those who celebrated the revolution from afar were spared its consequences. Public executions. The humiliation of women. Children sent to clear landmines during the Iran–Iraq war. Distance, it turns out, is an excellent shield, particularly when one’s moral convictions are being tested by someone else’s consequences.

Writing in the 1980s, Roger Scruton noted how Western intellectuals and journalists stampeded toward causes they barely understood, mistaking narratives of oppression for virtue and cheering the collapse of flawed governments without confronting what would follow. He argued this was not solidarity but vanity, a moral performance blind to the disaster it helped unleash.

In exile, in prison memoirs, and in later interviews, many of the leftists who helped overthrow the Shah and install the Ayatollahs admitted the same mistake. They had confused shared activism with shared values. They believed they were participating in a liberation struggle. Some later described the revolution as something that had been stolen, along with their country. By the time they understood what had happened, it was too late.

Iran is what happens when the Left projects its own moral universe onto movements that do not share it, and becomes the vehicle for a project it neither understands nor controls.

And then it happened again. And again.

Afghanistan in the 1990s. Lebanon through the 1980s and 1990s. Sudan in 1989. Egypt from 2011 to 2013. What the leftists aligned with was an expansionist ideology they mistook for liberation.

Before they were “liberated,” Afghanistan was Buddhist. Lebanon was Christian. Egypt was Coptic. Iran was Zoroastrian. Iraq was home to ancient Christian, Jewish, and Yazidi communities. One of the most effective tricks Islamist movements have perfected is convincing anti-colonial activists that they are resisting empire, while in fact advancing an empire that has erased indigenous cultures across continents and colonised a quarter of the world.

In several cases, the pattern was the same: leftists who helped pave the way were sidelined, silenced, imprisoned, or killed once their usefulness expired.

That this lesson still has not been learned is difficult to explain. Harder still to watch it unfold again, as Western progressives spend their days marching alongside movements that would destroy them first, apparently convinced the consequences will never reach them, or their children.

I am somewhat familiar with how this works. My partner, who is half Iranian, was required to chant “Death to Israel” at school in Tehran at the age of six. This is what state-sanctioned hatred looks like in practice. That the same slogans now circulate freely through Western pro-Palestine movements should give pause to anyone who believes they are opposing power rather than reproducing it.

And one need not rely on history alone to see it. Just look around. At a moment when one of the most objectively theocratic regimes on the planet turns its guns on its own people, shuts down the internet, shoots unarmed protesters, stages public executions, and charges grieving families for the return of the bodies, the same activist class, alongside the NGOs and institutions that claim to defend human rights, falls conspicuously silent.

In any society grounded in genuine human rights, this silence would be disqualifying. Those who excuse it would be stripped of their moral authority and mocked as the frauds they are. But our society is not grounded. Institutions tasked with protecting human rights have become hollowed out and compromised, and the explosion of antisemitism is a warning sign of something far more serious: a society that is terminally unwell.

Instead, this reflex to sanitise authoritarian narratives has embedded itself across universities, public institutions, and large sections of the media. We are forced to watch, almost helplessly, as history repeats itself and responsibility is once again reassigned to Israel, the United States, or Zionism, the same explanations offered in 1979 as Islamists consolidated power in Iran. In the process, Western activists erase Iranian agency and provide direct cover for their jailers and executioners, denying Iranians the dignity of authorship over their own struggle.

This silence performs a function. By saying nothing, or by redirecting blame when they do speak, Western activists shield the regime and absorb pressure that would otherwise fall on its perpetrators, effectively acting as its foreign public-relations wing. This is the logic of the “useful idiot”: advancing a cause not through understanding, but through the certainty that it can never turn on them. They are valued for enthusiasm, not insight, and once power consolidates, enthusiasm becomes disposable.

As Dietrich Bonhoeffer warned from a Nazi prison cell:

“Stupidity is a more dangerous enemy of the good than malice. Against stupidity we are defenceless. Neither protests nor the use of force accomplish anything here… The fact that the stupid person is often stubborn must not blind us to the fact that he is not independent.”

History shows that evil rarely triumphs through conviction alone. It prevails when stupidity is multiplied and thinking is replaced by slogans and tribal signalling.

Evil requires intent. Stupidity requires only participation.

Ironically, this pattern is not a failure of intelligence. Those involved were educated, idealistic, and morally serious, convinced they stood on the right side of history. That certainty made them useful. The failure was not intellectual but moral: confidence replaced judgment, and universal values were projected onto movements that openly rejected them.

Political Islam succeeds in these spaces not because the Left shares its values, but because it flatters their self-image. It speaks the language of grievance, anti-imperialism, and historical humiliation in a careful double register, presenting itself as the underdog resisting Western power. To a progressive worldview that sorts morality by power asymmetry rather than belief or behaviour, this framing is irresistible.

This is how slogans like “Hands off Iran” and “Don’t bomb Iran” come to masquerade as humanitarianism. They allow Western activists to posture morally while abandoning those living under tyranny, many of whom are explicitly begging for outside help, and shielding the regime responsible. At that point, the exercise is no longer about Iranians at all, but about Western moral comfort and the settling of historical debts, paid not by those who incurred them, but by people whose bodies are now filling prisons, morgues, and mass graves.

The Left repeatedly assumes that because such movements are cast as “oppressed,” they must therefore be morally subordinate. This mistake was made with communism, and it is being made again. Islamist movements are not weak. They are patient, hierarchical, absolutist, and expansionist. They do not see Western activists as allies, but as instruments.

Unfortunately, not much has changed since 1979, except the scenery. The useful idiot no longer marches in foreign revolutions — the regimes they help install are not especially fond of marches. Today, they operate from Western campuses, NGOs, media organisations, and activist movements, insulated from consequence and certain they will be spared the fate of their predecessors.

Israel and Palestine are not the origin of this pathology, but the place where it becomes impossible to hide. No other conflict so clearly exposes the Left’s inability to distinguish between shared enemies and shared values, or its refusal to take ideological threats at their word. That same inverted moral logic is then carried wholesale into responses to Iran, where clarity should be unavoidable.

For the Islamic Republic and its allies, “Free Palestine” functions as a foreign-policy slogan: a moral Trojan horse through which their worldview is exported and normalised abroad.

What much of the pro-Palestine movement in the West refuses to confront is that it has been systematically hijacked, not in the interests of Palestinians, but in the interests of regimes and movements that depend on permanent grievance, permanent conflict, and permanent instability.

Palestinian suffering has become a strategic asset. It is curated, amplified, and weaponised to advance the aims of the Islamic Republic and the Muslim Brotherhood through the language of human rights, decolonisation, and social justice. Western activists provide the translation services, softening theology into the language of rights and explicit eliminationism into “resistance.”

The leftists of 1979 believed the Islamists would need them. Western progressives believe the same thing now. They assume that a common enemy and shared slogans confer protection. History suggests otherwise.

What makes this moment different is that the Islamic Republic is both weaker and more dangerous than it has been in decades, while Iranians are showing a level of courage most Western activists will never be asked to muster, and the cost is prison or death, not a sore throat and a fleeting sense of moral satisfaction.

These windows don’t stay open for long. If the Left genuinely believes in freedom, women’s rights, LGBT rights, and resistance to authoritarian power, this is the moment to retire the unwitting accomplice routine and do something unfashionable: listen. Amplify Iranian voices with lived ties to the regime’s reality, not fringe figures selected to flatter progressive politics; recognise an oppressor that ticks every box except being “Western”; and stand for stated values without filtering them through slogans and inherited narratives supplied by actors who despise those values outright.

That would mean breaking a long habit of history. For the first time, the evidence is available in real time, before it can be reframed or buried under activist narratives. Whether enough people are willing to act on it before this moment passes remains to be seen.

