Notes From The Ruins

Notes From The Ruins

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert's avatar
Robert
3d

Funny how the “War is Not the Answer” protesters support war against Israel. Of course they call it “resistance”, which is so much more palatable.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Shirley Silva's avatar
Shirley Silva
4d

Appreciate the clarity and insight.

Reply
Share
31 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lucy Tabrizi · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture