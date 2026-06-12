Notes From The Ruins

Notes From The Ruins

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve S's avatar
Steve S
Jun 12

Excellent letter to the Royal Commission, hoping it does not fall on deaf ears.

Reply
Share
Tenaciously Terfin's avatar
Tenaciously Terfin
Jun 12

As a non Jew and living in the UK I’d just like to express my horror at what is happening across the West. Good luck with your excellent submission. I’m sure it will be useful for Jews in other countries if they wish to write to their respective govts.

Reply
Share
25 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lucy Tabrizi · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture