On February 20, 2025, Hamas staged yet another grotesque spectacle—this time, parading the bodies of murdered Israeli hostages before a jeering crowd in Gaza. Among them: Kfir and Ariel Bibas, the red-headed infants whose faces had become symbols of October 7’s horrors, and Oded Lifshitz, an 80-something peace activist who spent his time helping sick Gazans access medical care in Israel.

The children's mother, Shiri Bibas, remains in Gaza—whether dead or alive, no one knows. Her coffin—marked with her photo and the same words inscribed on her children’s: 'Arrested on Oct 7th'—contained an unidentified body, but not an Israeli hostage.

This alone violates the ceasefire you’ve all been marching and crying for over the past 16 months.

[UPDATE: On February 22nd, Shiri’s remains were found and handed over.]

Know what else violates a ceasefire? Bombs planted across Tel Aviv that went off later that same day. Luckily, no casualties. No doubt Iran—the puppeteer supplying the weapons, training the terrorists, and overseeing bomb-making—was less than pleased with the outcome. Just another day in Israel, huh?

If anyone thought Palestinians wouldn’t turn the return of dead Israelis, including infants, into an obscene spectacle while coordinating bombings elsewhere in the country, they haven’t been paying attention. But hey, until Hamas misgenders someone, the global left will remain unbothered.

And what of the ‘innocent Gazan civilians’ supposedly recovering from ‘genocide’? They brought their kids along for the show, the same kids pro-Palestine activists have spent over a year and a half weeping for. But they didn’t look starved, freezing or traumatised. They looked well-fed. Happy, even. They laughed and danced as coffins carrying the remains of Jews passed before them. And why wouldn’t they celebrate? Those dead Jews just secured the release of some of the world’s most ruthless terrorists, who will now kill even more.

Let’s not forget: it was ‘innocent Gazan civilians’ who kidnapped Shiri and her two red-headed boys and dragged them into Gaza. Civilians who hid Israeli hostages in their homes. The same civilians who were offered millions of dollars and safe passage out for returning a hostage, yet not one came forward.

I’m not saying children aren’t innocent or peaceful Gazans don’t exist (they do—like Hamza Howidy and Moumen Al-Natour, who deserve every bit of amplification). But let’s drop the fairytale that Hamas are just a handful of bad apples while the rest are helpless bystanders.

The selective outrage mob will demand: But what about all the dead children in Gaza?

The answer is simple. The Bibas children, their mother, and Oded Lifshitz, along with tens of thousands of Gazans, would be alive today if Hamas hadn’t abducted them during its October 7 rampage of terror, brutality, and bloodshed. Hamas knew Israel would retaliate, because any nation would. In fact, they counted on it, setting the stage for Phase Two of their war: the propaganda offensive. Anyone who thinks this was just a military war and not a digital PR battle is hopelessly out of their depth.

This morally confused mob thinks ‘fighting oppression’ means defending men with AK-47s who abduct and murder infants, then hoist their coffins on stage to a cheering crowd. To them, body counts are all that matter, so they swallow Hamas’ inflated casualty numbers without question. By that logic, they’d have been cheering for the Nazis in WWII, after all, more German civilians died than those in the Allied nations that stopped Hitler. Then again, given that Palestinian nationalism was cozy with Hitler during the war, maybe that tracks.

The point is, there’s a world of difference between civilians, used as human shields by a group holding innocent people hostage, caught in the crossfire of a war Israel didn’t start, and children ripped from their beds to be kidnapped or executed, during a ceasefire.

This very same crowd insists the Bibas children were killed in an IDF airstrike, because, in their world, only Israel kills kids. Meanwhile, Hamas livestreaming themselves burning children alive on October 7 is either ‘resistance’ or just AI.

Well, forensic analysis is in, and, shock horror, Hamas lied. And not just any lie, but a textbook antisemitic one, plastered on a banner behind their coffins for extra propaganda flair.

No, little Kfir and Ariel Bibas weren’t killed in an airstrike; they were executed by terrorists, brutally, by hand, less than a month into captivity. Their killers then mutilated their bodies to hide their crimes. But sure, keep blaming Israeli bombs for killing hostages instead of the terrorists who took them hostage, just like you blame Israel for Gaza’s dead instead of Hamas who started the war.

Those coffins, containing the remains of Jewish infants, their (alleged) mother, and an elderly peace activist, represent more than a grotesque spectacle; they serve as a grim verdict. They proclaim that through its complicity and silence, the West, and everything that once made it fair and just, has collapsed. Our institutions and media have been hijacked. Trust in democracy is shattered.

Hamas’ theatre of dead Jews is as grotesque as it is predictable. This is what barbarians do. The real horror? The silence, excuses, and outright complicity of the global left, so-called human rights organisations, and legal bodies that keep providing cover for them.

Now, after a year and a half of shielding Hamas like a fragile child while relentlessly bashing Israel, the UN chief has mustered the courage to call their treatment of hostages ‘abhorrent and appalling.’ Gotta start somewhere right? And the Red Cross? After spending a year and a half doing nothing — no hostage visits, no pressure on Hamas — they’ve suddenly decided ‘privacy and dignity’ matter in hostage handovers. Fantastic timing.

And don’t worry, I haven’t forgotten the keffiyeh-clad Gen Z activists cosplaying as revolutionaries while effectively cheering for Hamas. The same ones who, if not sieg-heiling themselves, happily march alongside those who do, tearing down hostage posters, vandalising Jewish homes and businesses, and pretending ‘anti-colonial resistance’ includes butchering babies.

If you’re outraged by a guy who visited Auschwitz and wears a hostage tag—but not by Jewish children being kidnapped, murdered, and smeared as ‘occupiers’—you’re closer to Nazism than you think.

The Nazis of WWII buried their Jewish victims in mass graves, numbing their guilt with alcohol and denial. Hamas, on the other hand, proudly livestreams its crimes, parades dead Jews like trophies, and earns applause from the international human rights community.

The world once vowed ‘Never Again’ after the Holocaust. Now, it hands out awards, headlines, and UN podiums to the perpetrators and their supporters—while lecturing Israel on restraint.

The West, drunk on its own moral decay, isn’t just watching this happen; it’s cheering it on, oblivious to the fact that it’s on the same road to collapse.

Until your outrage over Hamas’ grotesque dead Jew parade matches your fervour in defending terrorists, what hope do we have left?