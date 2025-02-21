Notes From The Ruins

Notes From The Ruins

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rivka Gold's avatar
Rivka Gold
Feb 22, 2025

Very well spoken. Straight to the heart of the matter . Ty

Reply
Share
Joy's avatar
Joy
Feb 25, 2025

It's heartbreaking and the world keeps silent

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lucy Tabrizi · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture