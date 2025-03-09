Another International Women’s Day, another flood of corporate virtue-signalling, hashtag activism, and performative outrage. My feed is a carousel of predictable grievances: fiery debates over gender-neutral pronouns, feminist hot takes on the latest blockbuster, and furious think pieces on the great pink razor conspiracy.

And the women who need feminism most? All but erased.

Sexism still exists in the West, and it would be naive to pretend otherwise. I’ve experienced it myself: discrimination, harassment, and barriers that have not entirely disappeared.

But International Women’s Day is meant to be just that: International. It should stand for all women, not just those with the platform to turn their struggles into viral think pieces, while others are fighting for their very survival.

Western feminism once had a clear purpose. But today, it’s veered wildly off course. The metaphor has never been more fitting: while the entire building is engulfed in flames, it fixates on a crack in the ceiling.

The focus is no longer on confronting oppression, but on curating the right kind. The kind that produces bestselling memoirs, racks up TED Talk views, and fuels heated debates over office coffee breaks.

While self-proclaimed warriors for equality rage over the lack of female CEOs and the tragic underrepresentation of women in superhero spandex, real oppression (the kind that gets women beaten, jailed, or killed) barely makes the cut.

So let’s talk about that for a second.

In Iraq, girls as young as nine can now be legally married off. In Afghanistan, women banned from schools, barred from work, and arrested simply for stepping outside without a male escort. In Iran, women can be beaten, imprisoned, or even killed for the crime of showing their hair.

In Somalia, the vast majority of girls endure Female Genital Mutilation, their bodies permanently scarred by a practice the world refuses to confront. In China, millions of Uyghur women are subjected to forced abortions, sterilizations, and systematic oppression under the guise of population control. In North Korea, women suspected of political dissent are met with sexual violence, forced labor, and execution.

In the Democratic Republic of Congo, gender-based violence is a weapon of war, with mass rapes and sexual slavery destroying lives on an unimaginable scale. In India, bride burnings and dowry-related violence remain a horrifying reality, where women are murdered or driven to suicide over financial disputes. And across countries like Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Libya, Morocco, and Palestine, a woman's testimony is legally worth half that of a man’s, because the law deems her inherently less credible.

And this is just the tip of the iceberg. I could go on, but shouldn’t the feminist movement be doing that?

This isn’t ancient history or distant folklore. This is happening right now. This isn’t oppression buried in legal loopholes or hidden in the fine print. It’s blatant, state-sanctioned brutality happening in plain sight. Yet in the West, feminism is too busy debating the gender wage gap again and waging war over shampoo commercials to take it seriously.

Let’s call it what it is: there’s a world of difference between being passed over for a promotion and being legally treated as property. Between being the only woman in a boardroom and being executed for demanding basic rights. Between struggling to be heard at work and struggling to survive at all.

So why does Western feminism devote itself to the former — language policing, TikTok feuds, and performative outrage — while the latter receives little more than a polite cough?

Call me cynical, but I have a feeling that standing up for these women and girls requires something deeply unfashionable: criticising the cultures that subjugate them. And in today’s hyper-moralistic climate, that’s a one-way ticket to being labelled “culturally insensitive” or, worse, “Islamophobic.” Because somehow, condemning forced child marriages and honor killings is deemed more offensive than the atrocities themselves.

But here’s the real kicker… Our cowardice doesn’t just abandon these women; it strengthens the regimes that brutalise them. In refusing to call out oppression for fear of being labelled, we reinforce the idea that their suffering is untouchable, too sacred to criticise. We legitimise the very abuses we would never tolerate for ourselves, all while congratulating ourselves for being 'progressive.'

Under the guise of 'cultural sensitivity,' Western feminists refuse to criticise oppressive practices like forced veiling, child marriage, or gender apartheid, dismissing such critiques as 'colonialist.' Instead of standing with the women tearing off their hijabs in defiance, they glorify veiling as a symbol of empowerment, plastering it on magazine covers, promoting it in fashion campaigns, and encouraging schoolgirls to 'try it for a day' in the name of inclusivity.

Women should be free to wear what they want. That was settled in the West. But glorifying what millions of women aren’t free to remove? That’s betrayal.

Western activists condemn patriarchy at home yet defend regimes that control what women wear, where they go, and whether they can even exist in public without a male guardian. By prioritising performative allyship over real solidarity, they side with their oppressors.

At its peak, Western feminism had a purpose. It fought for suffrage, workplace equality, and the right to live freely. And for a brief, golden moment after the victories of second-wave feminism, balance felt within reach. Women gained power, autonomy, and opportunities their grandmothers could only dream of.

But instead of using that momentum to fight for all women, the movement turned inward, manufacturing new grievances, obsessing over ever-smaller slights, and inflating minor inconveniences into full-blown human rights crises.

Somewhere along the way, feminism lost its way.

Think about this: millions of women around the world can’t even march for their rights. They don’t have the luxury of publishing scathing op-eds or going viral for their activism. They risk prison, torture, or even execution for the simple act of speaking out. Yet, with all their freedom and platforms, many Western feminists choose to fixate on office interruptions and micro-aggressions.

This isn’t to say that every feminist in the West is blind to global issues. But the loudest voices, the ones with the most influence and the biggest platforms, seem utterly disconnected from the realities faced by millions of women outside their privileged bubbles.

Feminism was never meant to be a vanity project for the elite. It’s not a trendy identity, a social badge, or a hobby for those collecting woke points over overpriced matcha. It’s meant to be a movement for all women, especially those who need it most. Yet too often, modern feminism feels like an exclusive club, where the privileged debate theoretical oppression while ignoring real suffering.

Here’s a radical thought: let’s start amplifying the voices of women who aren’t trending on X. The ones who don’t have the privilege of debating “toxic masculinity” because they’re too busy fighting for their lives. So many women in Iran, Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia, India and beyond who look to the women in the free world as a beacon of hope, only to find that the women of the West are too busy arguing over gendered emojis and man-spreading to even notice them.

But don’t just take my word for it. I’ll leave you with the powerful words of Yasmine Mohammed, a woman who has dedicated her life to exposing this hypocrisy:

“In Saudi Arabia women are burning their niqabs. In Iran women tie their hijabs on sticks and sway them silently, defiantly in the streets, as they are arrested in droves. In the West, we put a Nike swoosh on it. We accept, and willingly support, the subjugation of our sisters to the East, even though we would never accept that for ourselves or for our sisters in the West. Here, we demand that women be able to free the nipple, but support those in the East who demand that women cover their head. It is devastating to see this disconnect. Young women here are looking for a fight, and young women there desperately need fighters to stand with them. It should be a match made in sisterhood heaven, if only women were willing to link hands across borders, patriarchy would not stand a chance.”

Because in the grand scheme of things, not getting a board seat is inconvenient. Not getting a say in your own life? That’s oppression. And if feminism has any real purpose left, it should be fighting harder for the latter.