Notes From The Ruins

Notes From The Ruins

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Good Humor by CK Steefel's avatar
Good Humor by CK Steefel
Mar 9, 2025

Great essay. I gave up on any women’s movement when Linda Sarsour wouldn’t allow Jewish women into the women’s march. “Call me cynical, but I have a feeling that standing up for these women and girls requires something deeply unfashionable—criticising the cultures that subjugate them.” Spot on.

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Dr EC's avatar
Dr EC
Mar 9, 2025

Thank you thank you thank you. Yasmine Mohammed’s _Unveiled_ is a must-read for every woman who claims to be feminist. Women like Mohammed, Ayan Hirsi Ali, Masih Alinejad & Elica le Bon don’t just talk the talk, they walk the walk. Solidarity sister! ❤️

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