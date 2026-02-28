We live in an age of instant opinions, where every conflict demands a hot take. But commentary without context or understanding is just noise. If you are unfamiliar with the Islamic Republic’s forty five year record at home and across the region, it may be wiser to pause than to posture. Iran is not Iraq. Speaking over Iranians from the comfort of a free society while they have endured an authoritarian theocracy for over four decades only serves to drown out what they have been trying to tell the world.

In the coming days, disinformation will spread as fast as the conflict itself. Real footage will circulate alongside recycled clips, staged scenes, AI fabrications and outright lies. Accounts chasing relevance will amplify rumours before verification. You are unlikely to be a military analyst, and most of us are not trained to detect coordinated propaganda in real time. We saw how easily misinformation spread during the war in Gaza. Little of that lesson seems to have stuck, if it was ever learned at all. The most emotionally charged content will travel furthest. Pause and verify before amplifying.

Do not take your cues from regime apologists or from those who reflexively cast Israel or the United States as the aggressors. Since seizing power in 1979, the Islamic Republic has made hostility to America and the destruction of Israel central to its ideology and foreign policy. “Death to America” and “Death to Israel” are chanted at state rallies. The overlap between Iranian state propaganda and parts of the Western activist class is not an accident.

But it goes beyond rhetoric. Tehran has spent decades building and directing a network of militia proxies on Israel’s borders, including Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad in Gaza. These groups have carried out repeated attacks that have ignited cycles of violence and war. The war in Gaza began with an assault carried out by forces armed and trained by the Islamic Republic.

Last year, the regime fired its largest ever ballistic missile barrage at Israel. The fact that most were intercepted does not transform Israel into the aggressor when it retaliates.

Outrage often materialises only when Israel conducts targeted strikes against IRGC assets. Indignation that activates solely in response to Israeli retaliation functions, whether intended or not, as cover for a regime that exports violence abroad and violently represses dissent at home. This is the same regime that has killed tens of thousands in crackdowns and cut internet access while doing so.

Do not discover concern for Iranians only when it allows you to blame Israel or America. For the past two years, outrage has flared when Israel could be cast as the villain and fallen remarkably silent when it could not. Suffering is not a prop for ideological theatre.

Beyond Israel, the Islamic Republic remains a persistent source of regional destabilisation. Through the IRGC it directs and funds proxy forces across the Middle East. It backs the Houthis in Yemen, who have targeted shipping lanes and fired missiles at regional rivals. It has supported militias responsible for attacks on United States personnel in Iraq and Syria and has been linked to assassination plots against dissidents abroad.

This may be an endgame moment for the regime, and regimes in that position rarely go quietly. Retaliation could involve every instrument available to it, including overseas networks previously linked to plots and attempted attacks in Western countries, as well as the activation of dormant cells. In Israel, civilians are again sheltering as sirens sound, a reminder that this conflict is not theoretical for those living within missile range.

None of this makes war desirable. It is tragic. But portraying the Islamic regime as passive, or casting Israel and the United States as unprovoked aggressors while ignoring decades of proxy warfare, obscures the moral landscape and abandons the Iranian people who have risked everything to challenge it.

In recent months, tens of thousands of Iranians have been tortured, imprisoned or killed for protesting. Many have called for outside pressure. Some are openly cheering strikes against regime infrastructure. They have shown immense courage. What they lack is not will, but the means to overcome a regime fortified by ruthless security forces and the IRGC. That struggle will not be easy, and it will not be cost free.

A freer Iran would not only release its own people from fear; it would remove a central engine of proxy warfare and ideological militancy. The world would be safer for it.

Reducing all of this to slogans like “No war with Iran” disregards the reality we are all confronting. In late December 2025, Masoud Pezeshkian, the president of the Islamic Republic of Iran, publicly declared that Iran is in a “full-fledged war with the U.S., Israel and Europe.”

If you are commenting from a country that has never lived under this kind of repression, a little humility and a little homework would go a long way.

Praying for the good and brave people of Iran, that you may soon be free of this despotic regime, reclaim your country from those who have held it hostage, and rebuild it on your own terms.

Free Iran.