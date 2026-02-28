Notes From The Ruins

Notes From The Ruins

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
rita.taryan@gmail.com's avatar
rita.taryan@gmail.com
6h

A smart and timely article! The BBC is already coming out with unsubstantiated reports about atrocities. Thank you for writing this now!

Reply
Share
Donald Ashman's avatar
Donald Ashman
6h

This is a wonderful essay to read, and to contemplate.

Within my lifetime, I pray that the people of Iran and Cuba, will again be free.

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lucy Tabrizi · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture