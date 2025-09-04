Notes From The Ruins

Notes From The Ruins

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ESK's avatar
ESK
5d

To those who point out Gaza is “live streamed,” there seems to be no curiosity as to why the conflicts in Yemen, Syria, Sudan and elsewhere with magnitudes more death, displacement, hunger, and displacement carry out with almost no coverage. How have more than 500,000 infants died of starvation in Sudan’s’ current war without almost a single image of that catastrophic famine on any front pages?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 replies by Lucy and others
George Shay's avatar
George Shay
6d

Brilliant exposition of the enemy strategy against the free world.

Now, what is to be done?

Let those few of us who can see what is happening band together to defeat them.

The first step is to realize that we are all Israelis now.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Lucy and others
49 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lucy Tabrizi
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture