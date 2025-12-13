Notes From The Ruins

Notes From The Ruins

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JPM's avatar
JPM
3d

Actually, Lucy I wish everybody spent as much time as you did digging for the truth. It’s exhausting and we should not have to do it unfortunately, it’s what we have to do. I feel the same way you do I should not have had to do so but we had to and thank you for this.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Brad Gold's avatar
Brad Gold
3d

Lately, all I see is the boiling frog metaphor: the Islamic Brotherhood is slowly heating the water of Western society and we don’t even notice that we are cooking. All this proof and we choose to stay in the pot, slowly boiling, viewing reality through the optics of Jew hatred. Thank you Lucy for choosing to be a dedicated lighthouse keeper. I’d get lost in the fog if it weren’t for you!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
26 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Lucy Tabrizi · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture