Notes From The Ruins

Notes From The Ruins

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Rina's avatar
Rina
Jun 10

Gazans are calling for mass protests on June 26 against Hamas and its entrenched authoritarian, fascistic rule. The campaign, “The Voice of the Oppressed,” seeks to amplify the silenced majority in Gaza – voices crushed not only by Hamas, but also by its enablers in the West Bank, across the Arab and Muslim worlds, and within Western “pro‑Palestine” activist circles.

Gazans are exhausted by endless wars with Israel, perpetual Islamist repression, the collapse of their national hopes, and life as hostages to the suicidal nihilism of the Muslim Brotherhood and the Islamic Republic of Iran. Stand with the people of Gaza and elevate their voices; never speak over those who have lived under a terror regime that destroyed the Strip in the name of “resistance.”

Hamas will fall, externally and internally, no matter how long it takes. Credit to Ahmed Fouad Alkhatib

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Azalea lady's avatar
Azalea lady
Jun 10

Occasionally when I've seen it online, I've responded Palestine is free and it's called Israel. Somewhat inflammatory.

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