Notes From The Ruins

Notes From The Ruins

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Steve S's avatar
Steve S
5dEdited

Informative essay with sound insights into Cueta and the Islamic colonization of Spain and Portugal for hundreds of years. I have little to no sympathy for Spain and its issues, given the intense hostility its government and people have shown towards Israel and Jews, historically and in the present. Seems to me Cueta could easily be ceded to Morocco and this massive immigration into Spain issue would be solved. After all, Cueta is not even in Europe, but forms part of North Africa and is a peninsula extending from Morocco.

After the odious way the Israel Premier Tech bicyling team was harassed, blocked, attacked by specatators during last year's Vuelta E Spana, then forced to disband as a team, and the lack of support by Spanish officials or other spectators lining the course, hard for me to feel any sympathy for Spain.

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Stephen Schecter's avatar
Stephen Schecter
5d

It's the amnesia that is so frightening. Antisemitism and amnesia: the dilemma of contemporary Spain and the contemporary West, now infecting even the last holdout, the USA. What a disgrace human beings are.

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