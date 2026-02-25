AI generated image for illustrative purposes

The twentieth century was not only a military contest. It was a civilisational stress test.

Two systems claimed to possess the blueprint for human flourishing. On one side, Soviet communism and Maoist collectivism. On the other, American and Western capitalism. Both promised modernity. Both promised industrial might. Both promised to lift millions out of poverty.

Across the world, nations became laboratories. Nowhere was the experiment more stark than in Korea, where after 1945 a single culture was split into two economic futures. The North adopted Soviet-backed central planning. The South aligned with market capitalism under American influence.

Capitalist societies bet that markets, not ministries, would build factories, power cities, and innovate at scale.

Communism promised industrial glory. Soviet posters showed workers posed heroically before smoking factories, steel rising like cathedrals of progress. History, they insisted, belonged to whoever industrialised fastest and launched the highest rocket.

The Space Race was less about orbit than proof: which system could turn raw materials into prosperity?

By the end of the century, the verdict was in. And it wasn’t especially close. Flags on the moon were impressive. Full supermarkets were more so.

The Soviet Union collapsed under the weight of stagnation, repression, and a vast system of gulags. In Korea, the split experiment produced a contrast visible from space: by night, the South glows with electrified cities and dense infrastructure, while the North remains largely dark — isolated, authoritarian, and periodically famished.

China’s own attempt at forced industrial acceleration, Mao’s Great Leap Forward, was meant to compress history through central planning. It instead delivered famine on a catastrophic scale, with tens of millions dead.

After Mao’s death, China quietly but decisively loosened central planning, permitted private enterprise, and accelerated integration into international trade. What followed was the largest poverty reduction in human history: more than 800 million people lifted out of extreme poverty, not through collective farms or five-year plans, but through industrial expansion and participation in energy-intensive markets.

Since 1981, as more economies opened to trade and enterprise, the share of humanity living in extreme poverty has fallen from over 40 percent to under 10 percent, amounting to more than a billion people lifted from extreme deprivation. Human dignity does not run on good intentions. It runs on surplus: electricity, fuel, fertiliser, logistics networks, and capital markets capable of allocating resources at scale.

For all its distortions and excesses, which i will happily criticise later, market capitalism has proven uniquely capable of scaling that surplus. It financed infrastructure, rewarded innovation, and underwrote the technologies that define modern life, from semiconductors and pharmaceuticals to the reliable power and stocked shelves we take for granted.

What should have followed was a sober lesson. Markets allocate resources more effectively than committees. Central planning was not a single failed experiment. Across continents and decades, it repeatedly delivered famine, repression, and coercion measured in the millions. If you want to lift people out of poverty, you need growth.

But no global lesson followed.

Unlike National Socialism, which was defeated and tried at Nuremberg, the Soviet experiment largely collapsed under its own failures. There were no equivalent tribunals for the architects of the gulag. Mao’s regime did not fall at all; it rebranded economically while retaining political control.

Complicating matters further, the Soviet Union had been an Allied power in the defeat of Nazi Germany. That temporary alliance shaped collective memory. In Western education and culture, Nazism became the singular moral horror of the twentieth century. Communism, despite tens of millions of deaths across the Soviet Union, Maoist China, and Cambodia, never underwent a comparable reckoning. It collapsed in some places, rebranded in others, and its symbols and language continue to circulate in activist spaces in ways unimaginable for their fascist equivalents.

Instead of being morally quarantined as a dangerous and destructive ideology, communism diffused. In that space, the goalposts shifted. When it became undeniable that market societies industrialised more successfully, the claim was no longer “we can build better,” but that building itself was immoral. Rather than concede defeat, capitalism’s critics moved the argument from production to morality.

The same moral reframing shaped the language of anti-imperialism and later antizionism. During the Cold War, Soviet propaganda recast Israel as a colonial outpost of Western capitalism, reducing a complex regional conflict to a simplified struggle against “imperialism.” What began as strategic messaging gradually became activist orthodoxy, with Israel positioned as a symbolic stand-in for Western power, capitalism, and global inequality. In that configuration, those living comfortably within Western abundance could oppose “capitalism” in the abstract while projecting its perceived sins onto Israel.

But long before Israel became a flashpoint in activist culture, this adaptive instinct had been taking root across the contemporary left. It filtered through anti-globalisation activism, post-colonial theory, sections of identity politics, and, most recognisably to me, parts of the environmental movement I was once part of.

Where twentieth-century socialism promised abundance through collective control, much of twenty-first-century environmentalism questions abundance itself. The vocabulary has moved from class to carbon, from ownership to impact, but the underlying antagonist remains familiar: capitalism. Once condemned for producing inequality, markets are now indicted for producing ecological harm. The system is treated not as something to reform, but to transcend.

The irony, of course, is that this critique dominates within societies sustained by the abundance capitalism generated: electrified cities, global supply chains, modern medicine, digital infrastructure. The denunciation of markets travels along the very networks markets built. Capitalism is condemned from the comfort it financed.

This is not an argument against pragmatic environmental reform within market economies. Pollution and habitat loss are serious challenges, and advances in nuclear and cleaner energy technologies are welcome developments. The concern is with a more ideological current that treats industrial growth as inherently suspect and capitalism as structurally illegitimate, a system not to improve but to overturn.

Increasingly, that current exerts influence across movements and carries an unmistakable strain of misanthropy. Humanity is treated less as a species to elevate than as a problem to manage. Population growth becomes a liability. Development in poorer regions is reframed as danger rather than progress. Cheap, reliable energy — long foundational to rising life expectancy, agricultural productivity, sanitation, and poverty reduction — is cast as moral failure.

The result is that the fuels which powered Western industrialisation are treated as illegitimate for countries still struggling to industrialise. Net-zero frameworks designed for wealthy post-industrial societies are imposed as universal moral templates. Nations trying to build reliable grids, expand manufacturing, refrigerate food, and mechanise agriculture are urged to leapfrog the very energy foundations that made such progress possible and move directly to alternatives that remain costly and difficult to scale — options affluent societies are embracing only after achieving surplus and stability.

If Sub-Saharan Africa is to industrialise (and it must, if human dignity is more than a slogan), it will require vastly more energy, not less. Electrification correlates with life expectancy, maternal survival, education, and food security.

Meanwhile, European economies restrict domestic industry in the name of emissions targets, only to import manufactured goods from China, where production is frequently powered by coal and transported across oceans on heavy fuel oil.

Emissions are not eliminated. They are relocated.

Industry is not abolished. It is outsourced.

And power, quite literally, shifts.

When growth becomes suspect and energy use is treated as a vice rather than a civilisational instrument, Cold War logic returns in inverted form. The contest is no longer over who can build more, but who can restrain more. In Europe, decarbonisation targets are written into law, binding governments to rapid economic transformation. Strategic competitors such as China operate under no equivalent constraint as they expand industrial capacity, secure supply chains, and convert output into geopolitical influence.

The race between market societies and their collectivist rivals, in other words, never ended.

The twentieth century should have settled which system industrialises most effectively. Instead, the twenty-first has revived the contest by casting industrialisation itself as suspect, at least when it occurs within Western market societies.

If we truly care about human flourishing, not just atmospheric targets but clean water, functioning hospitals, stable food systems, and rising life expectancy, then growth cannot be treated as the enemy. It must be treated as a civilisational tool.

Cheap, reliable energy is not a bourgeois indulgence. It is the foundation of modern dignity.

None of this means contemporary capitalism is operating as it once did. Many young people are understandably reacting to inequality, stagnating wages, and institutions that increasingly appear rigged in favour of those who already hold capital. Across much of the Western world, the average person feels they are paying more for less. Housing has detached from wages, shrinkflation has become routine, and entry into the property market often demands life-altering debt. Wealth continues to concentrate upward. It does not resemble a system functioning as advertised.

This frustration is real. As a parent raising young children, I feel it too. Regulatory capture, financialisation, and policies that favour asset holders over entrants have entrenched incumbents and narrowed opportunity. Credit flows most easily to those who already hold assets. Over time, capital accumulates, influence concentrates, and consolidation becomes the path of least resistance unless the system is deliberately kept open.

But frustration is not the same as amnesia.

The twentieth century did not merely test collectivist experiments. It buried them. Yet across much of our cultural and educational landscape, those histories are treated as footnotes rather than warnings. The moral horror rightly reserved for fascism is rarely applied with equal force to the systems that starved millions in the name of justice.

In periods of economic anxiety, it is easy to compare extortionate rent with utopian rhetoric. It is harder to compare flawed markets with empty shelves. A smaller packet at double the cost is still preferable to no packet at all.

That does not mean stagnation and regulatory capture must be accepted as inevitable.

The answer to oligarchy is not collectivised scarcity. It is competition policy that actually breaks up monopolies. Planning systems that allow homes to be built. Financial systems that widen access to capital rather than concentrate it. Energy policy that prioritises reliability and scale. Markets function best when they are open, contested, and disciplined by rules that prevent entrenchment.

The difficulty is that this project is unfashionable. Reform is slower than revolution. It lacks slogans and does not flatter our anger. Much of our intellectual energy is spent either defending the status quo or flirting with systems that have already failed catastrophically. Serious market reform exists more as a necessity than as a movement.

The most prosperous decades in Western history paired dynamic markets with firm guardrails: robust social safety nets, antitrust enforcement, and broad access to ownership. Capitalism, unlike its collectivist counterpart, is not static. It can be distorted, and it can be reformed. But reform requires discipline, institutional seriousness, and a refusal to romanticise alternatives that history has already tested and found wanting.

Prosperity is fragile, but so too is decline. Growth is not a moral stain but the engine of modern dignity, and energy, production, innovation, and competition are not relics of a harsher age. They are the preconditions of clean water, functioning hospitals, and rising life expectancy.

However frustrated we become, the answer is not to resurrect the experiments that collapsed in the twentieth century. It is to restore and discipline the institutions that generated abundance, even if that work is slower and far less glamorous than tearing them down.

If you value this kind of long-form work, paid subscriptions are what make it possible. I don’t post often, but when I do, this is the level of time and care involved.

If subscribing isn’t for you, there’s also a one-off support option here: https://ko-fi.com/lucytabrizi. Thank you for reading and for supporting this work in whatever way fits you.