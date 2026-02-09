AI-generated image depicting a real protest sign used at recent anti-Israel demonstrations in Australia.

Australia’s antizionist protest circuit rolled through the country’s major cities today, this time to mark the state visit of Israeli President Isaac Herzog. The fact that Gaza is currently under a ceasefire did little to interrupt proceedings, with some demonstrators arriving bearing “ceasefire now” placards. Rituals must be observed.

Since October 7, Australian streets have hosted near-weekly demonstrations in which hostility toward Israel has repeatedly bled into open Jew-hatred, coinciding with the highest levels of hate crimes recorded in a century. We have heard chants of “gas the Jews” outside the Sydney Opera House; seen marches adorned with portraits of senior Islamic Republic officials, Iran-backed militia leaders, and jihadist flags; and watched tens of thousands cross the Sydney Harbour Bridge led by a front-row image of the Ayatollah himself.

At today’s protests, there were renewed chants of “globalise the intifada” — a call to export violence against Jews beyond Israel’s borders, a meaning rendered unambiguous in the aftermath of Bondi. According to multiple reports, former Australian of the Year Grace Tame helped lead the chant. All of which took place under Australia’s newly strengthened hate-speech and anti-vilification laws, now fully operational.

That these protests are still presented as a human rights movement is an impressive feat of moral gymnastics. Australia, it turns out, is not immune to the same mind virus afflicting Europe and North America, the one that reliably scrambles aggressor and victim, casts jihadist movements as liberation struggles, and treats Jewish self-defence as the original sin.

Herzog was invited by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in the wake of the Bondi massacre, a brutal terror attack that killed multiple Jewish Australians. The visit, Albanese and community leaders said, was intended as a gesture of solidarity, a public show of support for grieving families and for a Jewish community facing an unprecedented surge in hate. The protests that greeted him rather neatly explained why the visit was deemed necessary.

Yet the protests themselves, in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and beyond, had little to do with that massacre or with the climate of intimidation Jewish Australians have endured for years. The charge, as always, was “genocide” and “war crimes”, embedded in the familiar anti-Zionist lexicon and accompanied by demands that Australia draw a hard ethical line by rescinding Herzog’s invitation. Predictably, Jewish grief was not part of the moral calculus.

The “ethical line” drawn looked like this: posters and placards depicting the president of the Jewish state defaced with Hitler moustaches and Nazi imagery. How defacing posters of a visiting president was ever meant to improve anyone’s life in Gaza is unclear. Then again, these protests have never been particularly concerned with improving the lives of Gazans.

Apparently, likening a demonstrably left-leaning Jewish leader like Isaac Herzog to the architects of the Holocaust is not considered evil, but welcoming him to speak to grieving Australians is.

And yes, a handful of Jews were present. I’ve dealt with that historically predictable phenomenon here. The Jewish Council of Australia, reliably produced at this point, is a fringe organisation rejected by most Australian Jews. Deploying it, alongside a small cast of anti-Zionist Jews, as proof of legitimacy, is tokenisation. The fact that this caveat must be ritualistically performed at all is telling; a faintly Stalin-esque exercise in sanitising a movement’s character.

That clarification aside, all of this unfolded as tens of thousands of Iranian protesters continue to be killed, imprisoned, or disappeared by a fascist clerical regime occupying Iran and exporting terror across the region, a crackdown so severe that, in scale and speed, it dwarfs anything that has occurred in Gaza, and one that independent reporting and rights groups describe mass killings numbering in the tens of thousands in a matter of weeks.

One would expect this to trigger visible, sustained solidarity with the Iranian people.

And to be clear, protests in solidarity with Iranians do exist. I would be remiss not to acknowledge them. They draw a fraction of the crowds and attract none of the sustained media attention, political indulgence, or street-level dominance enjoyed by the anti-Israel marches that have filled Australian cities for over two years. These marches are often accompanied by a fondness for IRGC iconography. The two are not merely separate. They are fundamentally opposed.

But back to the marches against Israel, its president, and, in most cases, its very existence. For these protests to retain even a surface-level moral coherence, the accusations levelled at Israel would need to carry decisive weight. I have addressed those claims in detail elsewhere and will not relitigate them here. In short, they do not. They function as libels have always functioned: not to illuminate wrongdoing, but to mark Jews for ostracism, expulsion, and violence. Thus, Bondi.

What matters here, however, is this. Even if every charge were granted — even if Israel were guilty of everything it is accused of — the selectivity of these protests would still demand explanation. There are places where genocide, occupation, and mass repression apply unambiguously and at scale, yet they do not provoke the same sustained marches or comparable demands that Australian leaders sever ties. Not even close.

China is one such case.

I do not recall protests taking over our streets, or anguished Facebook posts from the Australian Greens, progressive activists, Muslim community organisations, or self-described human rights groups, when Prime Minister Anthony Albanese met with Xi Jinping last year, the head of a regime responsible for the mass detention of Muslim Uyghurs, systematic cultural erasure, and industrial-scale repression.

If the language deployed so readily against Israel were applied with anything approaching consistency, China would sit squarely at its centre.

In Xinjiang, more than a million Uyghur Muslims have been detained in so-called re-education camps. Mosques have been demolished in the spirit of fighting extremism. Children have been forcibly separated from their families. Forced sterilisations and forced abortions have been documented. The campaign of repression is so systematic that speaking the Uyghur language, wearing traditional dress, or practising their faith outside tightly controlled state parameters is treated as extremism. Entire communities have been dismantled in the name of “stability.”

And over a million have simply vanished.

I focus on this for a simple reason: I have had direct exposure to the evidence. My partner spent almost three years documenting these abuses, interviewing survivors, and exposing the machinery behind them. He interviewed an organ harvester himself. He documented cases in which Uyghurs who attempted to speak at international forums, including the United Nations, had their names passed directly to Chinese authorities, placing their families in immediate danger.

What is described euphemistically as “re-education” is, in reality, a system of industrialised cruelty. Survivors have testified to routine torture and sexual violence inside camps and prisons, including rape by guards, assaults with electrical batons, and forced participation in the abuse of other detainees. Prisoners were suspended from ceilings, stretched for prolonged periods, and subjected to severe physical torture.

In some facilities, ideological classrooms were built directly above interrogation rooms, so that “lessons” in loyalty to the state continued as prisoners screamed below. Overcrowding was endemic, disease spread easily, and death was common. Families were rarely informed, and bodies were seldom returned.

Xinjiang has become one of the most heavily surveilled regions on earth. Facial recognition, biometric harvesting, phone monitoring, and predictive policing are used to pre-empt dissent before it exists. Entire neighbourhoods are mapped and ranked by perceived loyalty, turning ordinary life itself into evidence. This is the kind of totalising control so often alleged in Gaza, but realised in full here.

Those who survived detention were transferred directly into forced labour, producing textiles, electronics, and agricultural goods that flow seamlessly into global supply chains. Others simply disappeared, absorbed into a bureaucratic void where records end.

Uyghur Muslims who flee abroad, and even their families who remain behind, are subjected to surveillance, intimidation, threats, and coercion. Relatives are detained to pressure activists into silence, and dissidents are tracked across continents. This is transnational repression as official policy. Apparently, it is less interesting than the fictional omnipotence so often ascribed to Mossad.

This work was entirely self-funded, because no major streaming platform or media outlet would touch it. Not Netflix. Not HBO. Not Amazon.

International institutions have been no better. China is one of the United Nations’ largest financial contributors, and its influence has been used to delay and deflect scrutiny. Reports are hedged and investigations stall. The word “genocide” is avoided, even as multiple governments have concluded that the crimes in Xinjiang meet the legal definition.

The pattern was established in Tibet decades earlier, through military control, demographic change, and the suppression of religious and cultural life, followed by the insistence that the territory had always belonged to the Chinese state. Xinjiang followed, then Hong Kong, its autonomy dismantled in full view. China has never been discreet about its ambitions toward Taiwan.

This is what colonisation and genocide look like when Australia’s activist class decides not to look, projecting them onto Gaza instead. What appears as indifference is in fact alignment. China has invested heavily in shaping global narratives around Xinjiang, working alongside Russia’s disinformation apparatus and the Iranian regime’s propaganda networks to reframe documented atrocities as “Western lies” and redirect moral outrage toward safer targets.

This ecosystem is reinforced by Western activist networks that operate as ideological delivery systems, recycling the same moral scripts across conflicts, sometimes with indirect support from networks aligned with the Chinese Communist Party’s messaging priorities. Denial and minimisation are not organic reactions but the predictable output of a framework that recasts authoritarian violence as resistance and treats accountability as oppression.

While these networks obsess over Gaza, insist it is being “ignored,” occupy city streets week after week to bleat about “occupation,” and mobilise enormous resources to block an Israeli president from speaking to bereaved Australian Jews, their attention remains narrowly confined. The scale of mobilisation bears no relationship to the scale of suffering it claims to address.

Some of the same activists denouncing Israel for “genocide” do so while draped in keffiyehs possibly manufactured with Uyghur forced labour. The irony goes unnoticed. Israel can be shouted at, demonised, and harassed with impunity. In certain circles, this is not a liability but a career enhancer, a low-effort way to accrue moral credit. China offers no such rewards.

So while protesters deface posters of Isaac Herzog with Hitler moustaches, congratulate themselves on their moral bravado, and brandish “war criminal” placards with little apparent awareness that no modern war has been fought without violations, real atrocities grind on elsewhere, unphotogenic, unfashionable, and largely ignored.

Sudan continues to burn, its civil war producing mass killings and ethnic cleansing without the backing of a well-funded, industrial-scale activist apparatus. In Yemen, more than eighteen million people face crisis-level hunger. In Iran, protesters are imprisoned, tortured, and executed by a clerical regime that rules by fear, while Western leaders posture on X about help being “on the way,” which never arrives. In Xinjiang, an entire people are steadily disappearing.

None of it competes with the supposed horror of a visit from the Israeli president, following the deadliest antisemitic massacre in Australian history. Not even during a ceasefire in Gaza. The priorities revealed here are not flattering. Australia should know better.

The crimes that occur in places like Xinjiang or elsewhere within Australia’s diplomatic and economic orbit are there for anyone willing to see them. But seeing them requires surrendering something many activists have folded into their identity and are loathe to part ways with: the pleasure of righteousness, and the permission structure that rewards hatred toward Jews. That is the ethical line being drawn on Australia’s streets. It has nothing to do with human rights.

