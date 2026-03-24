Notes From The Ruins

Notes From The Ruins

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Helen Mendes's avatar
Helen Mendes
4d

Such a well written and researched essay, Lucy. I applaud you. You write of a tactic absolutely central to the Gaza Israel war and other jihadist conflicts with Israel and the West, and understanding them.

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Scott ROTHSTEIN's avatar
Scott ROTHSTEIN
4dEdited

As the saying goes, for Israel, it is a TRAGEDY when civilians are killed while for Gaza/Hamas, it is a STRATEGY when civilians are killed.

During the Nuremberg war crimes trials,the Natzis attempted to defend their INTENTIONAL acts of mass murder (and absolve themselves of culpability) by claiming Allied bombings of Dresden and other cities (resulting in the deaths of hundreds of thousands of innocent civilians) were the same. The chief Judge refused to accept the argument. The Judge said “… all civilian lives are equal, not so the different ways of taking them.” (paraphrase)

It is sad that Western civilization has devolved to the point that the majority (?) of its citizens don’t understand these critical distinctions. Our moral compass is broken.

Thank you for providing a clear and concise roadmap for people who need a basic primer on morality.

This article beeps to be widely read!!! Please repost!!

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