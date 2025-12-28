Notes From The Ruins

Alan Flanagan
Dec 30

This is such an eloquent and sharp evisceration of anti-Zionism, Lucy.

I've tried to explain to people who deploy the trope "I'm anti-Zionist, not anti-Semitic" that the very term “anti-Zionism” was largely a Soviet concoction that was systematically deployed to delegitimise Israel's existence, or that the origins of deploying terms like "fascist" and "Nazi" against Israel emerged as early as the 1930s, primarily through the Communist Party of Palestine (CPP) under the guidance of the Bolsheviks (Jews fleeing to Mandatory Palestine from Europe were labeled as a “Zionist-Imperialist-Fascist army”). Or to explain the incorporation of Nazi racial-biological Jew-hate into Islam through Haj Amin el-Husseini and the Muslim Brotherhood, and how this was married to the Soviet casting of the war against Jews and Israel as in the language of revolutionary "anti-colonial" and "anti-imperialist" struggle.

None of it ever lands, of course, because ignorance of the ideological underpinnings of anti-Zionism is a precondition for the moral narcissists of the Western 'Progressive' Left to believe they hold a principled political position, rather than a proxy for blind hate.

Noah Otte
Dec 28Edited

👏👏👏 A truly remarkable and timely piece, Lucy! Anti-Zionism is 100% antisemitism even if those who believe in it don’t recognize it or know it. Anti-Zionism is without question a hate movement. There was a Substack publication I was once a proud part of and I was even semi-friends with the two co-founders. But our relationship started to slowly fall apart when they came out as antizionists and started accusing Zionists of being like Nazis, Israel as responsible for 9/11, calling Zionism a form of identity politics, and spread blatantly false anti-Zionist history with no context or nuance as fact.

They claimed they respected my disagreement with them but in practice that wasn’t the case. They constantly would use the term Zionist in a derogatory way. I ended up blocking them on all platforms and coming to an important realization: there can be no dialogue possible with anti-Zionists. They are no different from white supremacists, Neo-Nazis, white nationalists, black separatists, homophobes, Antifa, Communists, Socialists, Islamists, or Kahanists. They are hardcore, bigoted extremists who claim to have nothing against the Jewish people but yet they don’t believe they should have the right to self-determination just like any other group of people. They defame Israel as a settler-colonial or ethno state. Neither label is accurate nor are they fair assessments of Israel.

These people as Lucy astutely points out, have no idea they are repeating Nazi and Soviet propaganda. Contrary to what you’ve heard, the Nazis hated Zionism. Adolf Hitler publicly stated he and the party were against it. They only reason they wanted Jews to emigrate to Palestine was so Germany would be Judenrein. Are there supremacist strains of Zionism? To be sure. But there are also inclusive strains of it which is the one Israel practices and most Israelis left, right and center believe in. Playing this game where one nitpicks and tries to split hairs about what is and is not antisemitic is a waste of time and a fool’s errand. It is ALL overtly or covertly antisemitism! Period. End of story. Now let’s be clear, am I saying ban anti-Zionists speakers or books? No. Am I saying they shouldn’t be allowed to protest? No. Am I saying criticism of Israeli government policy should be illegal? No. I’m a free speech absolutist and I don’t believe censorship is the way to fight antisemitism or anti-Zionism.

Nor do I support laws against the BDS Movement odious as they may be. Free speech is for ALL of us! Not just the folks we like or agree with. But I do think our society needs to recognize and call anti-Zionism out for what it is. That is why ALL fifty states, and all countries should adopt the IHRA definition of antisemitism. Chanting things like “from the river to sea, Palestine will be free!” or “globalize the intifada!” or making ridiculous claims like that Israel is killing children, raping Palestinian women or committing genocide are all number one, claims that have all proven to be false. Number two, are all blood libels. Hamas however is guilty of doing all these things. It’s interesting to me that all these antisemitic, pro-Palestine celebrities like Mark Ruffalo, Jenna Ortega, Billie Eilish, Ramy Youssef, CM Punk, Lorde, Rachel Zegler, and Hannah Einbinder have never said one word about October 7th, the hostages or Hamas’ horrific crimes and the oppression of the people of Gaza.

Let’s be clear some of the folks spreading antisemitic hate, are Jews. Anti-Zionist Jews are welcome to their opinion, but they are totally naive and foolish. They have no clue their trafficking in bigotry against at their own people. By the way, Jihadists don’t care if a Jew is a Zionist or not. To them a Jew is a Jew, and they hate you all. All these idiotic anti-Zionist Jews like Jonathan Glazer, Ilana Glazer, Jon Stewart, Odessa A’Zion, Norman Finkelstein, Ilan Pappe, Mandy Patinkin, and Peter Beinart are spreading antisemitic propaganda and giving hate legitimacy, and they don’t even know it because they’re so dumb.

Funny how only Israel is treated and engaged with in the way Lucy describes. You can bet if the United States, England, France, Germany, Italy, or Australia were fighting the war in Gaza they would never be held to the ridiculous standards that Israel is nor accused of genocide and nuance and context would be taken into account. Nor would the brutality and depravity of their enemies be ignored. But because it’s the world only Jewish state, all of that gets suspended. You’ll never see the UN target Russia, China or Iran the way they do Israel. The UN would never ignore Gentile hostages or dead Gentile mothers. But Jews? Who cares about them? Antonio Guterres wouldn’t make excuses for Hamas’ actions if it was against any other country. By the way, Guterres was close friends with Yasser Arafat, so that tells you all you need to know about where this guy’s sympathies lie.

Things like the Bondi Beach Massacre happened because most western governments don’t take antisemitism as seriously as they do other forms of hate and because they allow hate to fester. Radical leftists and Jihadist Brownshirts can run around beating up Jews and their allies and the police don’t do a d*** thing about it. Anti-Zionism is seen as a legitimate and normal ideology which it should not be. It is high time we as a society make it clear without taking away anyone’s free speech, that anti-Zionism is anti-Jewish bigotry and has no place in a free, democratic and pluralistic Western society! Groups like Students for Justice in Palestine, Within Our Lifetime, Jewish Voice for Peace, IfNotNow, and the BDS Movement need to be classified as what they are-hate groups. Anti-Zionists need to be called out for what they are useful idiots and antisemites. The Jewish people needed a nation of their own for a reason. For thousands of years they were persecuted, expelled, imprisoned, segregated, discriminated against, raped, and murdered. Do anti-Zionists not know history? Did they forget the Dreyfus Affair, the lynching of Leo Frank or the Holocaust? Did they forget Hebron in 1929? Europeans by the way, never accepted Jews as a part of their society and saw them as at best, alien others never capable of assimilating fully. Ashkenazi Jews are NOT white and shouldn’t be viewed as such.

Lucy also makes an excellent when she says that how antisemitism views Jews is turned on its head and is the total opposite with antizionism. This is because it’s just the latter cleverly repackaged. Jews aren’t from France, Germany, Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, or Romania. They’re from the land of Eretz-Israel. By the way, none of those countries have a pretty history when it comes to the Jews. Living in a diaspora in relative peace was something they couldn’t do until recently. Even then, a ton of work remains to be done. Thus, Zionism was a Godsend and saved the Jewish people from annihilation. No one here is saying that Palestinian self-determination isn’t also legitimate or that they haven’t historically suffered too. But they never suffered to the extent the Jews did and to compare their experience to the Holocaust is downright insulting as is comparing Israelis to Nazis.

