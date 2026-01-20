The through line from Hitler’s Europe, through Soviet propaganda and Islamist doctrine, to today’s keffiyeh-clad ‘anti-colonial’ activists.

I’ll get straight to the point: a lot of what passes for “common knowledge” about Israel today didn’t come from history books or moral reasoning. It came from a Cold War propaganda operation run by the Soviet Union, whose goal was to delegitimise Israel by reframing Zionism as a moral crime.

In other words, KGB talking points have aged remarkably well.

Here are the most enduring claims from that Soviet-era campaign, many of which are still treated as obvious truths:

-Zionism is a form of European settler-colonialism

-Israel is a Western imperial outpost in the Middle East

-Jews are foreign to the land and arrived only in the 20th century

-Palestinian Arabs lived peacefully and harmoniously with Jews until Zionism

-The 1948 war was initiated by Jews, not by invading Arab states

-The Nakba was a premeditated plan of ethnic cleansing rather than mass displacement during a regional war

-Israel was created by the West as compensation for the Holocaust

-Jewish nationalism is uniquely illegitimate, unlike Arab or Muslim nationalism

-Anti-Zionism is entirely unrelated to antisemitism

-Israel is uniquely criminal and uniquely undeserving of continued existence

These claims are no longer presented as arguments. Engaging them with facts or logic is often futile, because they function as axioms: repeated, assumed, and enforced with the moral confidence normally reserved for gravity, germ theory, or other things no longer open to debate.

But why did the Soviet Union target Israel?

The Soviet Union initially supported Israel’s creation in 1947–48, viewing it as a potential socialist ally and a means of weakening British influence in the Middle East.

The alliance collapsed soon after, once Israel aligned with the West and committed an even greater transgression: repeatedly defeating Soviet-armed Arab states. The humiliation of the 1967 Arab defeat reverberated far beyond the battlefield. Israel became a strategic liability for Moscow; a Western-leaning democracy whose very survival exposed the limits of Soviet power and credibility across the Arab world.

Military confrontation was not an option. Diplomatic pressure had limited effect. So the response shifted to ideological warfare.

Rather than arguing that Israel behaved unjustly, a claim that could be made about any state, Soviet propaganda pursued something more radical: the removal of Israel from the category of legitimate states altogether.

Other communist strategists understood the deception. Vietnamese general Võ Nguyên Giáp, architect of victory over both France and the United States, later told Israeli officers that the Jews could not be “expelled” the way the French or Americans were, because they had nowhere else to go.

Arab intellectuals knew it too. Fayez Sayegh, one of the first to brand Zionism “settler-colonialism,” later acknowledged that the analogy did not fit Israel in any conventional sense. There was no mother country extracting wealth, no imperial metropole to which settlers were loyal, no project of forced conversion or civilisational “uplift” imposed at gunpoint. But by the 1960s, anti-colonialism had become the dominant moral language, and accuracy proved less useful than utility.

Through state-run media, academic institutions, UN diplomacy, front organisations, and later the KGB, the USSR worked to reframe the conflict at its root. Zionism was no longer a national liberation movement but a colonial ideology. Jews were no longer indigenous but foreign interlopers. Arab rejectionism was no longer aggression but “resistance.”

The objectives were threefold:

-To recast Zionism as colonialism rather than self-determination;

-To align Arab opposition to Israel with global anti-imperialist and left-wing movements;

-To sever Jewish self-determination from moral legitimacy by redefining Zionism as racism, imperialism, or fascism.

This was a systematic, state-sponsored, and global campaign.

Palestinian leadership actively exported it. From the late 1960s, Yasser Arafat and the PLO, operating with Soviet patronage, courted newly independent African and Non-Aligned states, recasting the conflict as part of the global anti-colonial struggle. Israel was framed not as a regional rival but as a white settler project akin to Rhodesia or apartheid South Africa. This was not an organic misreading but a strategic pitch.

One of the USSR’s most effective tools was the apartheid analogy. As African nations mobilised against South African apartheid in the 1970s, Moscow cast Israel as a comparable settler regime to secure African support at the UN. This framing long pre-dated Israel’s West Bank security barrier. In other words, the language came before the facts.

The irony, rarely acknowledged, is that the Soviet Union was itself a sprawling colonial empire, expanding across Central Asia, Eastern Europe, and Siberia while lecturing the world about anti-imperialism. Anti-colonial language was repurposed as a weapon.

In the late 1960s, the Soviet Union actively resisted efforts to include antisemitism in UN anti-racism frameworks, fearing scrutiny of its own repression of Jews. Recasting Zionism as racism allowed Moscow to claim it was persecuting “Zionists,” not Jews. This sleight of hand laid the groundwork for what followed.

The power of the campaign lay not only in its messaging, but in its distribution. Soviet framing was amplified through:

-United Nations and its affiliated bodies;

-Non-Aligned Movement and post-colonial states;

-Western academic institutions increasingly shaped by anti-imperialist theory;

-Activist movements that reduced complex history to moral binaries.

This is how ideas born in Soviet propaganda found their way into UN resolutions, academic theory, and NGO discourse, most notoriously in the 1975 declaration that “Zionism is racism.”

Once embedded, these narratives no longer required a Soviet sponsor. They had been codified into legitimacy.

But Soviet anti-Zionism was not invented in a vacuum. What the Soviets inherited from Nazi ideology was not its racial language but its political logic. Nazi propaganda had already reframed Jews not merely as a religious or ethnic group, but as a uniquely illegitimate political force: rootless, conspiratorial, disloyal, and corrosive to the nations in which they lived. Jews were cast as foreign interlopers masquerading as citizens, exercising power without sovereignty, and pursuing hidden agendas beneath the surface of normal politics.

The Soviet Union kept the structure and swapped the language. Where Nazis spoke of blood and race, Moscow spoke of colonialism, imperialism, and global capitalism. The accusation didn’t change: Jews were not a people with a legitimate national claim, but an artificial, suspect presence. “Zionism” replaced “Jewry” as the target, but the function was the same: deny Jewish self-determination while presenting it as a moral threat.

Casting Zionists as Nazis also served a practical purpose: by erasing Jewish victimhood, the Soviet Union could persecute Jews under the banner of antifascism rather than confront its own antisemitism.

This framework sticks because Jews uniquely confound ideological categories: indigenous but diasporic, powerless for centuries yet capable of sovereignty, victims who refuse to remain symbolic.

It also succeeded because it landed on familiar ground. European antisemitism had long framed Jews as suspect outsiders, while parts of the Muslim world had inherited religious and political traditions that denied Jewish sovereignty outright. Soviet anti-Zionism didn’t create these impulses; it updated them, sanitising old prejudices through the moral language of anti-imperialism.

That handoff did not end with the Cold War. The Islamic Republic of Iran absorbed Soviet anti-Zionism wholesale and fused it with Islamist theology. The Soviets supplied the political logic — Zionism as a uniquely illegitimate, colonial force — while Islamism supplied the religious absolutism. Israel was no longer merely immoral or imperial, but an affront to divine order: a Jewish state on land deemed eternally Islamic. What had once been framed as ideological illegitimacy was upgraded to cosmic crime.

Crucially, Iran did not treat this as rhetoric. It built an export industry. For decades, the regime has invested vast sums in disseminating anti-Israel propaganda both domestically and abroad, through state media, proxy outlets, front organisations, and aligned activist networks. Channels like Press TV funnel regime talking points into the language of journalism, while NGOs, “human rights” campaigns, flotillas, conferences, and UN advocacy recycle the same frames with a humanitarian gloss.

The result is that people who otherwise reject the Islamic Republic can still find themselves echoing some of the narratives it has spent decades promoting. This is not a failure of moral courage, but the predictable effect of growing up inside an ideological ecosystem that saturates education, media, and political language.

The same dynamic appears in the West, where a striking number of anti-Israel groups, including explicitly Jewish ones, have forged direct or indirect relationships with Tehran or its proxies, lending moral credibility to a regime that jails women, executes dissidents, and funds terror.

By the time the Soviet Union collapsed, the framework no longer required a sponsor. The Islamic Republic helped ensure it didn’t need one. What began as Cold War disinformation had settled into moral common sense: taught, repeated, and enforced without reference to its origins.

This is why the same claims persist today with such confidence and such resistance to scrutiny.

They now arrive pre-packaged. A Gen Z university student learns about “anti-colonialism” in a lecture, scrolls past a simplified Instagram infographic, absorbs fifty years of Cold War propaganda in ten slides, buys a keffiyeh and a Palestinian flag, and takes to the street confident they’ve reasoned their way to the correct side of history, all by themselves.

But the claims themselves remain unchanged from their origins in Soviet propaganda. They erase Jewish indigeneity, invert aggressor and defender, moralise outcomes rather than examine causes, and render Jewish self-determination uniquely illegitimate, all while insisting they are merely stating the obvious.

None of this is an argument against legitimate criticism of Israel. Every state deserves scrutiny, and Israel is no exception. But when “criticism” recycles Cold War talking points, denies the legitimacy of the world’s only Jewish state, and treats its very existence as the crime, it’s worth pausing to ask where criticism ends and a Soviet-era script begins.

So here is the question for those who repeat these claims with such certainty: was the Soviet Union simply lucky that decades of state-engineered propaganda just happened to uncover the moral truth of history?

Or are we witnessing the long afterlife of one of the most successful disinformation campaigns of the twentieth century?

When an entire historical framework reproduces itself unchanged across decades, institutions, and generations, always to the detriment of one people’s legitimacy, coincidence is no longer a serious explanation.

If you value this kind of long-form work, paid subscriptions are what make it possible. I don’t post often, but when I do, this is the level of time and care involved.

For those who prefer one-off support, that option is here: https://ko-fi.com/lucytabrizi. Thank you for reading and for supporting this work in whatever way fits you.