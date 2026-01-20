Notes From The Ruins

Notes From The Ruins

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brad Gold's avatar
Brad Gold
2d

Hopefully the Islamic Republic collapses soon and the money dries up that keeps the false narrative alive at the universities. Maybe this will allow the world to heal and a new generation will emerge free from the anti-Jewish propaganda As always Lucy, thank you for keeping history accurate and not allowing us to forget the truth.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Lucy
Gregory Slone's avatar
Gregory Slone
2d

Outstanding presentation. Thank you for breaking it down and laying it out.

Reply
Share
27 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lucy Tabrizi · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture