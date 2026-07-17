10 Things I’ve Changed My Mind About in the Past Decade
And the common thread connecting them all.
Ten years ago, I was confidently wrong about plenty of things: feminism, veganism, environmentalism, antinatalism, capitalism, atheism, and what I thought I knew about Israel.
Some beliefs I've abandoned entirely. Others I've substantially revised. That's why I struggle to take accusations of being "ideologically captured" too seriously. I've spent the past decade disagreeing with... my former self.
This isn’t a manifesto or an attempt to change your mind. It’s an honest account of how I changed mine.
So, in the spirit of self-inflicted humiliation, here are ten things I've changed my mind about over the past decade, and why.