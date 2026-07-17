Ten years ago, I believed in everything in this room.

Ten years ago, I was confidently wrong about plenty of things: feminism, veganism, environmentalism, antinatalism, capitalism, atheism, and what I thought I knew about Israel.

Some beliefs I've abandoned entirely. Others I've substantially revised. That's why I struggle to take accusations of being "ideologically captured" too seriously. I've spent the past decade disagreeing with... my former self.

This isn’t a manifesto or an attempt to change your mind. It’s an honest account of how I changed mine.

So, in the spirit of self-inflicted humiliation, here are ten things I've changed my mind about over the past decade, and why.