Notes From The Ruins
The Mob Is Not the Measure of Truth
Why majority opinion has always turned against Jews, and why Israel exists because of it.
23 hrs ago
Lucy
If Social Media Had Existed in the 1940s, Nazi Germany Would Have Won
How the world’s most powerful weapon is no longer the bomb but the algorithm
Sep 4
Lucy
August 2025
The Nazi Roots of the Palestinian Cause
The Hitler-to-Hamas Pipeline
Aug 31
Lucy
The Age of Useless Activism
Slacktivism and the rise of protests that change nothing.
Aug 19
Lucy
The Wests Deadly Naïveté
The Strange Coddling of Those Who Preach Our Destruction
Aug 16
Lucy
Why do I talk about Israel?
More Than a Conflict: Israel Is the Front Line of the West’s Moral Reckoning
Aug 9
Lucy
How Modern Media Revived the Blood Libel
Medieval Myths in a Digital Age.
Aug 3
Lucy
July 2025
Really, Keir?
The Next War, Brought to You by Macron and Starmer
Jul 30
Lucy
Vegans 4 Jihad
How Left-Wing Activists Became Unwitting Foot Soldiers for Antisemitism and Jihad
Jul 28
Lucy
The World’s Favourite Scapegoat
Why Atrocities Don’t Matter Unless There’s a Jewish State to Blame
Jul 4
Lucy
June 2025
Suicidal Empathy
Inside the emotional trap that’s distorting our moral compass and reshaping Western politics.
Jun 26
Lucy
Free Iran
Iran Doesn’t Need Your Solidarity, It Needs Regime Change: A letter to Western activists siding with the oppressors Iranians are dying to be free from
Jun 18
Lucy
